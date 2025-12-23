Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey trailer is out now and here's why I think it will be bigger than Oppenheimer

Also starring Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o and Zendaya, The Odyssey is shaping up to be less of a film and more of a full-blown cinematic saga. The only real question left is whether audiences are ready for a myth this old — and a movie this massive — to crash back into the modern world.

And Nolan isn’t done teasing. A six-minute prologue from The Odyssey is already playing in theatres ahead of IMAX screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash, a move that feels less like marketing and more like a declaration: this is meant to be experienced on the biggest screen possible.

Visually, the footage is overwhelming in the best way. Roaring seas, violent storms, sweeping wide shots of ships swallowed by the ocean, flashes of war and ruin — it’s epic storytelling on a scale that feels almost extinct in modern cinema. Damon spends much of the trailer soaked, battered and clinging to survival, while a thunderous score pulses underneath it all, daring audiences not to feel something.

The trailer teases a relentless series of trials as Odysseus battles gods, monsters and nature itself. Charlize Theron appears as the dangerous enchantress Circe, while the towering Cyclops Polyphemus looms large in one of the preview’s most striking moments. Nolan, unsurprisingly, appears to have leaned heavily into practical effects, with reports suggesting animatronics were used to bring the mythical giant to life — a choice that gives the spectacle a raw, physical intensity.

Matt Damon leads as Odysseus, the cunning King of Ithaca and war hero of the Trojan War. He’s the mind behind the Trojan Horse — the final, devastating trick that ends a decade-long siege and leaves a city in ashes. But victory doesn’t bring peace. All Odysseus wants is to return home to his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and his son Telemachus (Tom Holland). What follows instead is a saga defined by loss, temptation, survival and fate.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.