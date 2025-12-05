5 crime K-Dramas that push tension to the breaking point: Flower of Evil to Shop for Killers

The story seems familiar at first: It revolves around Ji-Ahn, who was adopted by her uncle Jin Man (Lee Dong-wook), at the age of seven. He seemingly dies by suicide, and she finds herself suddenly the target of assassins, as Jin-Man’s enemies begin to crawl out of the woodwork. And, meanwhile, she uncovers bits and pieces about her uncle’s past, that involves a dangerous e-commerce platform. And yet in all the bloodbath and grime-ridden scenes, it’s his taciturn lessons that she keeps close to her heart. And there are many, which still don’t feel cliched and overdone, including one that Dong-wook delivers in a superbly grim tone, “Only the weak bark. The strong don’t.” It’s this hardened sense of resilience that Ji-Ahn carries through the show, even if it cracks at points.