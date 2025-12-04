7 best Chinese dramas of 2025 that hurt and healed in equal measure: First Frost to Prisoner of Beauty

Shen Xi Fan, a workaholic hotel manager battling insomnia and relentless migraines, reluctantly turns to Chinese medicine doctor He Su Ye for help. Forgetful with her prescriptions and skeptical of remedies, she doesn’t expect their paths to cross beyond the clinic—but fate has other plans. Living in the same community, their encounters turn from awkward check-ins to something more. Both carrying scars from past loves, they slowly learn to let their guards down. As He Su Ye rediscovers the joys of the heart, his dedication to healing helps Shen Xi Fan not just find relief, but maybe even her perfect match.