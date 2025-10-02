GOLD/FOREX
Why didn't Zhao Lusi return to The First Frost with Hidden Love co-star? The story behind the recasting

The First Frost was a spiritual sequel to The Hidden Love, which had aired in 2023

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Zhao Lusi and Chen Zheyuan in The Hidden Love, and Zhang Ruonan, Bai Jingting in The First Frost.
Zhao Lusi and Chen Zheyuan in The Hidden Love, and Zhang Ruonan, Bai Jingting in The First Frost.

If Hidden Love brought the warmth and sweetness of young love, its spiritual successor, The First Frost, delves into heavier themes of trauma and emotional repression. Hidden Love followed young Sang Zhi (Zhao Lusi) as she fell for her older brother’s best friend, while The First Frost centers on her brother, Sang Yan, and his own romantic journey. The characters and actors in the two dramas are entirely different: Victor Ma portrayed the goofy, spoiled Sang Yan through Sang Zhi’s perspective, whereas Bai Jingting embodies a more solemn, complex version of Sang Yan in The First Frost.

Fans were initially surprised to see a new cast, particularly Zhao Lusi and Chen Zheyuan absent. This is due to the narrative shift: Hidden Love is told almost entirely from Sang Zhi’s viewpoint, with Sang Yan appearing only as her annoying older brother. The audience never sees him as an independent character with depth or a romantic storyline. However, Victor Ma had once explained in an interview, "After filming a romantic drama, I realized that I'm really not good at acting in romantic dramas because I'm very slow at reacting. I can act domineering but I'm not suitable to act out sweet scenes."

The First Frost, on the other hand, follows Wen Yifan, the new protagonist, and presents Sang Yan as a fully developed main character with emotions, struggles, and a romantic arc. Yifan’s traumatic childhood and neglect force her to distance herself from her childhood love, Sang Yan. Fans initially hoped Victor Ma would reprise the role, but the casting reflects the character’s evolution in the new story.

Zhao Lusi’s absence also aligns with this shift in focus: the story centers on Wen Yifan and her relationship with Sang Yan. As one Reddit user explained, “It is not a sequel or continuation of Hidden Love but a distinct adaptation of the novel, requiring actors who match the physical descriptions and personalities of the characters as written.”

There are also reports that Lusi’s health may have prevented her involvement. In late December 2024, she shared a candid post about her struggles with depression, physical illness, and the deaths of loved ones over the past few years. She revealed that her health had deteriorated significantly, including pneumonia, hives, and hearing loss, which likely made filming impossible. Given this, it was also unlikely that Chen Zheyuan would reprise his role as her love interest.

Many viewers have praised the casting of Bai Jingting and Zhang Ruonan, noting that they closely match the novel’s character descriptions and bring the emotional depth required for the drama. While nostalgia for the original cast is understandable, the changes were intentional, supporting the story’s darker tone, mature themes, and intricate romance.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
