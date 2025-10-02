Why didn't Zhao Lusi return to The First Frost with Hidden Love co-star? The story behind the recasting

Fans were initially surprised to see a new cast, particularly Zhao Lusi and Chen Zheyuan absent. This is due to the narrative shift: Hidden Love is told almost entirely from Sang Zhi’s viewpoint, with Sang Yan appearing only as her annoying older brother. The audience never sees him as an independent character with depth or a romantic storyline. However, Victor Ma had once explained in an interview, "After filming a romantic drama, I realized that I'm really not good at acting in romantic dramas because I'm very slow at reacting. I can act domineering but I'm not suitable to act out sweet scenes."