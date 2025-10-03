GOLD/FOREX
5 Chinese dramas that bring all the drama and none of the stress: When I Fly Towards You to Perfect Casual

Grab your snacks, snuggle into your comfiest blanket and watch

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
A still from When I Fly Towards You.
If First Frost and Hidden Love had you glued to the screen, get ready—there’s a whole world of Chinese dramas waiting to sweep you off your feet. From heart-fluttering romances to laugh-out-loud comedies, these shows are the perfect companions for lazy weekends, cozy nights, or any excuse to binge without guilt. Whether you’re here for the chemistry, tear-jerking twists, or just pure, comforting escapism, these dramas deliver it all. Grab your snacks, snuggle into your comfiest blanket, and let these addictive C-Dramas turn your screen time into a full-on self-care ritual you won’t want to end.

1) When I Fly Towards You

Fall 2012, Yucai High gets a little brighter when Su Zai Zai transfers in. She’s cheerful, slightly chaotic, and immediately catches the eye of Zhang Lu Rang—the smart, reserved, slightly broody type whose life has mostly been about living in the shadow of his genius younger brother.

Enter friendship, laughter, and late-night heart-to-hearts: Su Zai Zai, along with their fun squad—Gu Ran, Guan Fang, and Jiang Jia—help Zhang Lu Rang find his confidence and his spark. Slowly, romance buds amidst all the laughter, homework struggles, and shared dreams, making this one of those cosy Chinese dramas you can rewatch for that warm, fuzzy feeling.

2) Go Ahead

Three misfits from messy families somehow find their way to each other—and suddenly, chosen family becomes everything. There’s eldest brother Ling Xiao, ever responsible; second brother He Zi Qiu, full of quiet charm; and youngest sister Li Jian Jian, spunky and unstoppable. Together, they navigate the chaos of life, laughing, fighting, and leaning on each other through every high and low.

Fast-forward nine years: Ling Xiao and He Zi Qiu have gone back to their biological families, but fate (and nostalgia) brings them back together. Old wounds, unresolved feelings, and personal demons resurface—can this trio finally grow up without losing the bond that saved them? Or is their past destined to keep crashing the party?

3) The Best Thing

Shen Xi Fan, a hotel manager with a serious workaholic streak is exhausted and battered, until she meets Chinese medicine doctor He Su Ye. Sure, she’s forgetful with her meds, but their encounters start sparking more than just wellness tips when they realize they’re neighbors. Both carrying the scars of past loves, they slowly start letting their walls down. As He Su Ye rediscovers what it means to love, his gentle dedication to healing helps Shen Xi Fan finally find herself,

4) You Are My Glory

Yu Tu and Qiao Jing-Jing were high school classmates—she had a crush, he rejected her, and life pulled them apart. Yu Tu chased the stars as an aeronautics engineer, Jing-Jing became a famous model and actress. Years later, they reconnect over the mobile game Honor of Kings, with Jing-Jing proving her gaming chops and Yu Tu secretly falling for her. After highs, confessions, and rejections, Yu Tu finally makes the move at a class reunion. They quietly date, eventually move in together, discuss marriage, and live happily while Yu Tu rockets into space—and Jing-Jing remains his biggest fan.

5) Perfect Casual

Meet Zhang Si Nian: the ultimate icy “male god” professor whose glare could freeze water. Enter Yun Shu, calm, sunny, and zero-tolerance for nonsense. Their first encounter? A total clash—Yun Shu didn’t hold back, calling out the finicky Si Nian like a pro. Cue shock: he turns out to be her university lecturer. But fate (and drama) isn’t done yet. After a string of hilarious coincidences and awkward run-ins, the two strike a bold deal—a contractual marriage. You know what that means.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
