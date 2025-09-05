5 K-Dramas in 2025 that served soft romances that got buried in all the noise: Potato Lab to Melo Movie

This show created a buzz and then fell off the map quickly. It’s a story you’ve seen before—two old friends share a fleeting ‘moment,’ one leaves town, and years later, they’re thrown back together. Cue the messy, unresolved feelings, awkward tension, and emotional rollercoaster that comes with trying to navigate a friendship that’s anything but simple. And trust us, the feelings are tangled—but the people holding them? Even messier. That, in a nutshell, is Motel California. It gets very awkward at points, and that's probably why many zoned out, but hey, if you're looking for just a sweet and occasionally mature romance, this might be it.