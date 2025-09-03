The stars shared photos from their visit in the UAE, expressing how much fun they had
A little K-star spotting in Dubai. After UAE fans were thrilled to see Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy filming their genie drama in the city, the spotlight turned to the Wooga Squad — Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and Park Seo-joon — who shared snapshots of their UAE trip. From horse-riding to laid-back downtime, as part of their Dubai Friends campaign, they covered it all. Back in February, they were reportedly invited by Dubai Tourism to front the global initiative promoting the city as a must-visit destination. Now, we just need BTS's V, the fourth member from the squad to join in.
And it isn’t South Koreans first promotions in Dubai either: When Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism rolled out its “Who’s Ready” campaign, it didn’t just choose any faces — it brought in two of Korea’s biggest stars, Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik, to show the city in style. From the desert to Palm Jumeirah, and from the Dubai Fountain to the Burj Khalifa, there’s so much to see,” Park Shin-hye had gushed. “My time in Dubai was unforgettable.” Park Hyung-sik was just as smitten: “Dubai felt like a dream. The skyline, clear skies, and sunsets were unforgettable.”
Their Dubai escapade began with a splash of glamour at the Palazzo Versace, setting the mood for a whirlwind journey across the city’s contrasts. Think futuristic marvels like the Museum of the Future paired with the timeless charm of Al Fahidi’s winding alleys — the campaign is basically a love letter to everything that makes Dubai unforgettable.
