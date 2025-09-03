A little K-star spotting in Dubai. After UAE fans were thrilled to see Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy filming their genie drama in the city, the spotlight turned to the Wooga Squad — Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and Park Seo-joon — who shared snapshots of their UAE trip. From horse-riding to laid-back downtime, as part of their Dubai Friends campaign, they covered it all. Back in February, they were reportedly invited by Dubai Tourism to front the global initiative promoting the city as a must-visit destination. Now, we just need BTS's V, the fourth member from the squad to join in.