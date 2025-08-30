That’s just template for the “OMG BTS IS DATING” rage. All seven haven’t escaped some sort of dating rumour or the other, the most recent being hapless Jimin, who was just stepping out of an elevator when actress Song Da-eun caught him by surprise, took a video and uploaded it on TikTok The three-year-old rumours were ignited and by the end of the day, K-Pop fans adamantly had threaded together a story: She loved Jimin, wanted to settle down, but he didn’t want to do that; no proof of any of this by the way. And suddenly, Jimin became the menacing villain; the man who allowed his girlfriend to be insulted by the world. And there was the other half, who set about dispelling all rumours, saying that Jimin has never even dated her.