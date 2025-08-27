Did BTS’s Jimin really date Song Da-eun? Actress leaks private videos while ARMYs rage: 'He needs to sue her'

Fans demand that HYBE take action and protect the BTS star
BTS's Jimin found himself at the eye of a brewing storm after actress Song Da Eun dropped an unexpected video featuring the BTS star.
The short clip, posted to Song’s official TikTok, shows her casually waiting inside an apartment elevator. When the doors slide open, Jimin steps in, visibly caught off guard. Song startles him, prompting a surprised laugh and the playful remark:
“Oh, you scared me! Did you know I was coming in? I didn’t tell you on purpose.”
The video appears to have been filmed at Nine One Hannam, Seoul’s ultra-luxe residence where Jimin currently lives—fueling the long-standing rumours linking the pair.
This post triggered a sharp, divided response online. Many ARMYs argued that Jimin looked genuinely surprised and criticised Song for sharing the video without his consent. They emphasised that dating wasn’t the issue—privacy was. Others, however, were more sympathetic, pointing out that Song has faced harassment from fans for years due to ongoing speculation. Some even compiled a thread of her past clips where Jimin’s voice could be heard, though he never appeared on camera. She also shared a video, with her dog, and Jimin's voice can be heard in the background.
One fan firmly noted, “daeun and jimin DATED, it can’t be denied, but they are clearly not a couple anymore, that’s why she keeps posting old videos and pictures. i don’t know what’s going on, but it’s sad how she ruined her reputation just because she wanted to prove that she was an idol’s girlfriend.”
Another added, “What we know about bts should be from what they share with us. i dont wanna know about anything regarding their private lives if it doesnt come from them.”
One fan wrote, “That girl might be an obsessed ex, a past friend or even just a nosy neighbour as they shared buildings back in 2020. it doesn't matter. But what matters is the fact that she dropped private videos of Jimin directly violating his confidentiality just for some likes.”
Another mentioned, “It doesn’t matter if it was a previous love, friend or neighbor relationship. His personal life doesn’t concern to any of us, he is a grown up. Period. Problem here is a person exposing his privacy without permission and HYBE needs to take legal action to protect their artist.”
Song Da Eun and Jimin have been at the center of dating speculation since 2022, though neither has ever confirmed the relationship. The actress previously addressed the mounting scrutiny during a live broadcast in June, tearing up as she told viewers:
“Just because the idol you like loves me doesn’t mean I deserve to be attacked… You talk about lawsuits all the time—maybe you’ll be the ones getting sued, got it?”
Song, who debuted in 2011 with MBC’s Can’t Live With Losing and later found fame on Channel A’s dating reality show Heart Signal 2, is no stranger to public attention. But this latest upload has reignited debate and put Jimin, freshly discharged from military service in June and gearing up for BTS’s full-group comeback in spring 2026, right back under the spotlight.
