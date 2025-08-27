Did BTS’s Jimin really date Song Da-eun? Actress leaks private videos while ARMYs rage: 'He needs to sue her'

This post triggered a sharp, divided response online. Many ARMYs argued that Jimin looked genuinely surprised and criticised Song for sharing the video without his consent. They emphasised that dating wasn’t the issue—privacy was. Others, however, were more sympathetic, pointing out that Song has faced harassment from fans for years due to ongoing speculation. Some even compiled a thread of her past clips where Jimin’s voice could be heard, though he never appeared on camera. She also shared a video, with her dog, and Jimin's voice can be heard in the background.