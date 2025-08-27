Recently, Song Da-eun shared a 'surprise' elevator video of the BTS star
The Song Da-eun–BTS Jimin story has many layers, and rumorus across fandoms continue to spiral. Recently, Da-eun reignited speculation by sharing a 'surprise' elevator video of Jimin in his apartment building, seemingly confirming fans’ belief that they share a close connection—even if not a romantic one. However, others criticised her for invading his privacy by posting the footage.
Song Da-eun, born June 14, 1991, is a South Korean actress and TV personality celebrated for her dynamic presence across dramas and reality shows. She made a striking film debut in Park Chan-wook’s critically acclaimed The Handmaiden (2016), and quickly transitioned to television, appearing in dramas like The Golden Spoon, Hold My Hand, and Once Again, proving her versatility as an actress.
Her fame skyrocketed in 2018 with Heart Signal 2, a dating-focused reality show where her charm and personality won over viewers nationwide. This exposure opened doors to endorsements and brand ambassador roles, solidifying her status as a rising star.
Song’s personal life, however, has also been under the spotlight. Her five-month relationship with co-star Jung Jae Ho drew public attention, and controversy followed when her past work at a club called Monkey Museum resurfaced. In 2021, a former reporter linked her to the Burning Sun scandal, alleging she sought advice from him regarding the case. Despite her association with the club’s owner, ex-BIGBANG member Seungri, Song Da Eun has firmly denied any involvement, yet the claims fueled ongoing speculation.
Between 2022 and 2023, rumors swirled that Jimin and Song were dating after she posted from a hotel in Jamsil on the very day BTS held a concert nearby—drawing her sudden and unwanted attention.
In July 2023, an anonymous user set social media abuzz on the Pann Nate forum, claiming to have “proof” that Jimin and Song Da-eun were dating. The post pointed to matching accessories, coincidental Instagram updates, and shared interests as evidence of a secret romance, sending fans into a frenzy. The post that caused the biggest stir featured a photo supposedly showing cases labeled with Song Da-eun and Jimin’s names—hinting at a far closer connection between them.
Rumours flared up again on May 16, 2024, when Song Da-eun’s social media activity sparked fresh speculation. Fans scrutinised her posts—videos, photos, and even subtle props—interpreting cryptic messages as potential references to Jimin and BTS, reigniting the controversy.
The actress previously addressed the speculation during a live broadcast in June, tearing up as she told viewers:
“I hope you go through the same thing that you put my family through. Like, please. I hope you get the punishment you deserve. Seriously, I wish the worst upon you. And just because the idol you love loves me doesn’t mean I deserve to be hated. It’s not like I made the first move. So please, stop coming at me. Alright? You seriously have no idea what I might expose if I lose my temper. You’re always telling me I’ll get sued… No. You are the ones who’ll get sued. Got it?"
Nevertheless, fans remain furious, claiming she violated his privacy. “The main issue here is not whether he is dating or not: it’s that his privacy is being violated,” one wrote. Meanwhile, rumors have grown wilder, suggesting that “she wants to settle down” while Jimin allegedly doesn’t want to get married.
Others refuse to believe they are dating or were ever together. “Some of you all will believe anything, really.”
