Happy birthday BTS's Jin: The rare singer who turned a fish bop into a global slice of healing joy for ARMY

Yet, he can also write a song about a fish too, be appalled that it goes viral as a challenge, and then return from military service with a new stanza, getting the previous song deleted from Spotify, regardless of the hits and listens. It’s Jin, after all. He has shot a video for the song too, where he even proposes to the fish (blub blub blub). The song and video returned as a breath of fresh air and joy for ARMY: The rest of BTS was away. There was much anxiety surrounding Suga at the time, owing to his silence and scooter DIU incident.