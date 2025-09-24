BTS's Jin goes full Disney prince, serves introvert energy at Milan Fashion Week: 'Please don't follow me'

The star had to remind fans and paparazzi to give him space at the event
Yes, no doubt about it — BTS’s Jin was worldwide handsome at Milan Fashion Week. With his forehead finally bared (something fans have been begging for ages), he looked straight out of a fairytale — many even compared him to Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid. ARMY’s timelines are overflowing with photos and videos capturing his every angle. Others compared him to the main character Darcy at Pride and Prejudice.
But true to form, Jin’s introverted side peeked through amidst the glitz and glam. Fans couldn’t stop chuckling at how visibly relieved he seemed whenever he managed to snatch a few quiet moments.
One fan wrote, “Every photo of Jin on the TL is either pure visuals or the most adorable introvert at a party.” Another gushed, “He never misses a chance to serve his unreal, out-of-this-world face at the Gucci Fashion Show — shining like a royal prince, carved from a dream.”
Still, Jin had to remind fans to respect his space, gently requesting, “I will go to the hotel, please don’t follow me.”
