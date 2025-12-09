Dakar Fashion Week made waves—literally—as it launched its 23rd edition with a spectacular floating runway off the coast of Senegal’s capital. Instead of a traditional stage, models showcased vibrant collections aboard brightly painted fishing boats, gripping safety ropes as the vessels rose and dipped with the Atlantic tide. Spectators also viewed the show from nearby boats, creating a striking open-sea fashion arena.

Founded in 2002 by Senegalese designer Adama Amanda Ndiaye, also known as Adama Paris, Dakar Fashion Week was created to elevate African designers who long lacked international visibility. Over the years, it has grown into one of West Africa’s most influential fashion platforms, attracting buyers, press, and industry leaders from across the continent and beyond.