An ocean-themed runway underscored Dakar Fashion Week’s focus on sustainable creativity
Dakar Fashion Week made waves—literally—as it launched its 23rd edition with a spectacular floating runway off the coast of Senegal’s capital. Instead of a traditional stage, models showcased vibrant collections aboard brightly painted fishing boats, gripping safety ropes as the vessels rose and dipped with the Atlantic tide. Spectators also viewed the show from nearby boats, creating a striking open-sea fashion arena.
Founded in 2002 by Senegalese designer Adama Amanda Ndiaye, also known as Adama Paris, Dakar Fashion Week was created to elevate African designers who long lacked international visibility. Over the years, it has grown into one of West Africa’s most influential fashion platforms, attracting buyers, press, and industry leaders from across the continent and beyond.
This year’s lineup included more than 30 designers from Senegal, Ghana, Congo, Morocco, and Côte d'Ivoire, along with select European guests. Collections celebrated regional craftsmanship—hand-woven Senegalese fabrics, natural dyes, beadwork, and innovative recycled materials.
The ocean-themed runway served as a visible symbol of the event’s dedication to sustainability, highlighting the importance of protecting marine environments. Dakar, a city known for its strong textile heritage, remains a vibrant hub of African creativity, offering emerging designers global exposure and meaningful industry opportunities.
Video by AFP
