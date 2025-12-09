GOLD/FOREX
‘Sholay: The Final Cut’ returns with original ending and restored 4K magic

The restored Sholay hits cinemas on December 12 with its original ending and soundtrack

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
X/Sippy Films

Dubai: Reliving the magic of 1970s Indian cinema, Sholay: The Final Cut is set to release worldwide on December 12, 2025, marking the film’s 50th anniversary with a fully restored, uncut version. Starring legends Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Asrani, the new edition brings back the original ending and soundtrack—elements audiences never had the chance to experience when the film was first released in 1975.

The film has undergone a complete 4K restoration with Dolby 5.1 sound by the Film Heritage Foundation, following a three-year collaboration. Sippy Films, the original producers, recently unveiled the remastered trailer, showcasing enhanced visuals, restored audio tracks, and scenes altered by censorship during India’s Emergency period. In the original script, Gabbar Singh is killed by Thakur, a climactic ending that was replaced in the censored release. The reinstated finale now restores director Ramesh Sippy’s intended emotional impact.

The release will span 1,500 theatres worldwide, allowing fans and new audiences to experience what is being promoted as “The Greatest Story Never Told.” The final cut was previously showcased at Italy’s Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in June, where it received praise for its historical fidelity and cinematic depth.

The re-release also carries emotional significance following the loss of key cast members such as Dharmendra and Asrani, reminding viewers of the enduring legacy of the iconic ensemble.

Since its debut, Sholay has left an indelible mark on Indian popular culture and remains the most-viewed Indian film, even as newer releases have surpassed its box-office numbers. Its return in restored form promises a landmark moment in Indian cinema history.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

