The restored Sholay hits cinemas on December 12 with its original ending and soundtrack
Dubai: Reliving the magic of 1970s Indian cinema, Sholay: The Final Cut is set to release worldwide on December 12, 2025, marking the film’s 50th anniversary with a fully restored, uncut version. Starring legends Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Asrani, the new edition brings back the original ending and soundtrack—elements audiences never had the chance to experience when the film was first released in 1975.
The film has undergone a complete 4K restoration with Dolby 5.1 sound by the Film Heritage Foundation, following a three-year collaboration. Sippy Films, the original producers, recently unveiled the remastered trailer, showcasing enhanced visuals, restored audio tracks, and scenes altered by censorship during India’s Emergency period. In the original script, Gabbar Singh is killed by Thakur, a climactic ending that was replaced in the censored release. The reinstated finale now restores director Ramesh Sippy’s intended emotional impact.
The release will span 1,500 theatres worldwide, allowing fans and new audiences to experience what is being promoted as “The Greatest Story Never Told.” The final cut was previously showcased at Italy’s Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in June, where it received praise for its historical fidelity and cinematic depth.
The re-release also carries emotional significance following the loss of key cast members such as Dharmendra and Asrani, reminding viewers of the enduring legacy of the iconic ensemble.
Since its debut, Sholay has left an indelible mark on Indian popular culture and remains the most-viewed Indian film, even as newer releases have surpassed its box-office numbers. Its return in restored form promises a landmark moment in Indian cinema history.
