GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
BollyWood

Sholay at 50: London Film Festival honours a legend

Restored Sholay with original ending and deleted scenes to shine at BFI IMAX London.

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Sholay at 50: London Film Festival honours a legend
IMDB

Dubai: The British Film Institute (BFI) London Film Festival will pay a grand tribute to Sholay, celebrating 50 years of India’s most iconic film with a special screening of its restored director’s cut — complete with the original ending and previously deleted scenes. The celebration comes as part of the British Film Institute’s (BFI) annual international film festival, which opens next week.

Directed by Ramesh Sippy and released on August 15, 1975, Sholay transformed Indian cinema with its unforgettable characters — Jai and Veeru (Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra), Thakur (Sanjeev Kumar), Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan), and Basanti (Hema Malini). The festival will showcase the restored version at the BFI IMAX, the UK’s largest screen, on October 19 — the closing night of the 2025 edition.

Amitabh Bachchan, recalling his role as Jai, said, “Shooting Sholay was an unforgettable experience. I never imagined it would redefine Indian cinema. Its journey from initial failure to record-breaking success was an emotional rollercoaster for all of us.”

Producer Shehzad Sippy, who led the restoration, said it took three years to recover the original ending and lost footage. “It’s a tribute to my grandfather G.P. Sippy’s vision,” he added. Shivendra Singh Dungarpur of the Film Heritage Foundation called the project “a labour of love,” ensuring the film’s legacy for future generations.

Alongside Sholay, the festival will also spotlight Indian films such as Ahmed Alauddin Jamal’s Hotel London and Anuparna Roy’s Songs of Forgotten Trees, marking a strong Indian presence at this year’s global celebration of cinema.

With inputs from ANI

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump Arrives For UK State Visit

Trump arrives in UK for historic second state visit

3m read
A group of Arab refugees walks along a road from Jerusalem to Lebanon, carrying their belongings with them on Nov. 9, 1948. The group was driven from their homes by attacks in Galilee. For the first time, the United Nations will officially commemorate the flight of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from what is now Israel on the 76th anniversary of their exodus, an action stemming from the UN's partition of British-ruled Palestine into separate Jewish and Arab states.

‘Palestine 36’ Highlights Arab Revolt Against British

2m read
Horizon brings SHOT London’s first café to New Cairo

Horizon brings SHOT London’s first café to New Cairo

2m read
US Heavyweight boxer Joe Frazier (L) and British Heavyweight boxer Joe Bugner (R) fight at Earls Court Arena in London on July 2, 1973.

Former British heavyweight boxer Bugner dies aged 75

2m read