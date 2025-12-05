The film turned mustard fields into mood boards and romances into global doctrine
Raj and Simran are two names that simply refuse to fade. And now, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have been officially immortalised in Leicester Square, striking the DDLJ pose and making history as the first Indian film characters to join cinematic legends like Paddington, Batman and Wonder Woman. Not bad for two NRIs who once couldn’t even get their act together on a train.
Unveiled as part of the legendary Scenes in the Square trail, the bronze tribute marks 30 years of Aditya Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, a film that turned mustard fields into mood boards and Bollywood love stories into global doctrine.
The unveiling ceremony had the star power it deserved—Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani, and Heart of London Business Alliance CEO Ros Morgan, all gathered to celebrate a film that has stubbornly refused to leave theatres since 1995.
SRK, said at the launch, as quoted by First Post, “DDLJ was made with a pure heart… Personally, DDLJ is part of my identity, and it is humbling to see the film, and Kajol and me, receiving so much love since it was released.”
He added,
“I am thankful to the people of the United Kingdom… Seeing DDLJ become the first Indian film to be honoured in the iconic Scenes in the Square trail is an emotional moment… This is a moment I will never forget!”
Kajol, equally emotional, shared: “It’s incredible to see Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge continue to receive so much love, even 30 years later… Watching the statue being unveiled in London felt like reliving a piece of our history.”
If you’re wondering why Leicester Square of all places got the honour — oh, just the tiny detail that it literally appeared in the film. Raj in front of the Vue cinema, Simran walking past the Odeon.
From its 1995 release to its never-ending theatrical run in India, from President Obama referencing it to a stage adaptation (Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical) in Manchester earlier this year, DDLJ has been the comfort blanket, cultural passport, and cinematic rite of passage for South Asians everywhere.
SRK tweeted too, "Bade Bade Deshon Mein, Aisi Chhoti Chhoti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hain, Senorita! Thrilled to unveil the bronze statue of Raj & Simran at London’s Leicester Square today, celebrating 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)! Incredibly delighted that DDLJ is the first Indian film to be honoured with a statue in the Scenes in the Square trail. A big thank you to everyone in the UK for making this possible. Come meet Raj & Simran if and when you are in London… we would love to see you make more memories with DDLJ…"
