Released in 1995, DDLJ marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra, who had big shoes to fill—literally and figuratively—being the son of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra. The movie follows our duo, Shah Rukh Khan as the smarmy Raj and Kajol as the spirited Simran, two non-resident Indians who meet on a European vacation, and made everyone else who watched that film wished that they could just hop on a train and find love, sigh.