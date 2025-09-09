Rangeela turns 30: Urmila Matondkar recreates the fresh, joyful magic of 90s—will Bollywood ever match it again?

It’s all part of the infectious energy in Rangeela, which almost belongs to a time in Bollywood that’s light-years away. Nevertheless, Matondkar brought a bit of that old-time joy to us, recently as she danced to the song, just as if it was yesterday. She reminded us of the 90s, a time of blaring, garish actioners, but also fresh-eyed romance in the midst of a multitude of songs. It was colourful, messy and outrageous for many reasons, but for those who grew up watching that era, it was still childhood. We won’t ever get that chaos back again, or the joy of watching Matondkar dance on streets; we have stylised, glamorous settings, sarees, and fashion, aplomb bursting through the screens.