In Kaun, Matondkar drops the entire act of the nervous damsel alone at home: She comes through with such a diabolic, relentless brutality that quite like Bajpayee, you don’t have much time to recover and rally your wits. There’s no happy ending here: She’s the gruesome, grisly victor and the dead bodies piled up in the attic stand as testament. In the last scene of the film that will compel you to sleep with your eyes open, she gets another visitor: And she turns to the camera, with a smile, as she prepares for her next round of fresh meat.