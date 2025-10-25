Halloween’s here! Not into scares? These spooky flicks will make you laugh instead
Folks, Halloween is around the corner and everyone’s talking spooks. Some of us love the thrill of horror marathons that leave us sleepless for nights, while others prefer a gentler scare — spooky, but not something that makes you sleep with your eyes closed. Or maybe, you’re in the mood for something that tried to be scary but turned out to be a laugh riot instead.
And oh boy, do we have plenty of those. From Hollywood to Bollywood, there’s a whole unofficial genre of films that are so bad, they’re downright fabulous — a real Halloween treat in their own right.
So, for those who want the chills without losing their chuckles, here are a few frightfully funny flicks to add to your watchlist.
Here we go.
True ones will remember the promo, you eat the apple, but what if the apple eats you?
Yes, this beauty comes from Darna Mana Hai, an anthology of stories, featuring stars such as Nana Patekar, Vivek Oberoi, Aftaab Shivdasani and more. A lot happens in this film, including passengers asking for lifts from ghosts, a man who can ‘freeze’ people and then gets frozen himself.
Enjoy, friends.
For those who grew up with the soundtrack, Bepannah Pyaar Hai…playing on every radio, Krishna Cottage was a Friday night watch. Krishna Cottage begins with a mysterious book, Kahi-Ankahi Baatein, that’s so cursed it makes “haunted doll” energy look tame. A year after its launch, it’s quietly banished to a dusty storeroom — because apparently, even libraries know bad vibes. Fast-forward to a group of college friends who get roped into a night of ghostly chaos when a transfer student, Disha, joins the gang. Cue a vanishing ice wall, a creepy cottage, and a ghost ex-boyfriend drama that would make The Notebook blush.
One by one, the group falls prey to the cursed book, until it’s revealed that Manav — the current campus heartthrob — is actually Disha’s tragic lover from a past life. Her ghostly obsession spirals into chaos until she finally learns that love means letting go (and maybe not haunting your ex’s wedding). Final Destination meets Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, with extra melodrama and moody fog.
The OG. No, this is a must, we insist. It starts like a regular college romance — Divya (Manisha Koirala) and Karan (Sunny Deol) are engaged, everyone’s dancing, and Sonu Nigam is somehow there as the sweet stepbrother. Then things go Bollywood dark: Divya is tragically tricked, assaulted, and dies cursing her entire friend group. We learn about her past life or hissstory — surprise! She was actually a shape-shifting snake-woman, and her immortal snake-lover Kapil (Armaan Kohli) crawls out of mythological rehab to avenge her.
And so, there's a supernatural bloodbath where Kapil turns into everyone from cab drivers to girlfriends to wipe out a whole gang of confused twenty-somethings. A parapsychology professor gives out magical necklaces, Sunny Deol gets resurrected with multi-faith powers, and yes, snake love triumphs… in the afterlife.
This was meant to be the remake of Chucky, instead it just gives you…chuckles. (Sorry, not sorry). Papi Gudia is India’s answer to Child’s Play — except instead of Chucky, we get a possessed doll with major attitude and zero chill. The story kicks off with a small-time magician-slash-serial killer (because of course) who gets sentenced to death but transfers his soul into a creepy doll mid-electric chair. Fast forward, the doll ends up with a sweet little boy named Raju, who just wants a friend — but instead gets a demonic toy that’s all “playtime’s over, kid.”
Soon, people start dropping like flies, and the cops are too busy looking confused to notice the real killer has button eyes and a plastic grin.
Just…have fun, with this one.
Ah, the days of Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea. To be sure, this film did deliver a few zingers. But the real horror here was infidelity. Why, you ask? In this film, Bipasha and Dino are on a mission to save their marriage and escape to the hills, to 'rekindle the spark,’ but instead, Bipasha gets serenaded by a banshee who loves humming sad songs at 3 a.m. (because apparently, spirits also crave attention).
Soon, doors start creaking, mirrors fog up, and Bipasha’s eyeliner game stays flawless through every jump scare. Turns out, hubby Dino had an affair and the ghost haunting them is his vengeful ex-lover back for a little unfinished business.
