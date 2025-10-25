This was meant to be the remake of Chucky, instead it just gives you…chuckles. (Sorry, not sorry). Papi Gudia is India’s answer to Child’s Play — except instead of Chucky, we get a possessed doll with major attitude and zero chill. The story kicks off with a small-time magician-slash-serial killer (because of course) who gets sentenced to death but transfers his soul into a creepy doll mid-electric chair. Fast forward, the doll ends up with a sweet little boy named Raju, who just wants a friend — but instead gets a demonic toy that’s all “playtime’s over, kid.”