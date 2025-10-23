Dubai brunches, the Halloween edition

For an authentic Bavarian celebration, check out Bruno’s Biergarten (where you can take your pets). Themed food such as spider web flammkuchen, twisted terror pretzels and haunted sausage puffsas as well as authentic originals like currywurst, weisswurst, wiener schnitzel and fresh pretzels are waiting on your appetite. If your disguise is good enough, you’ll win a win a family dinner or stay experience. Have we got you hooked yet?

The ghouls are coming out to play this Halloween at Palazzo Versace Dubai, and they are bringing with them spine-chilling décor, live cooking stations serving Halloween-inspired dishes, and plenty of entertainment. Dine on food from around the world on Oct 31 while Nov 1 will net you a seafood special. Besides a live DJ on the decks, you’ll also get complimentary access to central and west pools.

Get your gargle on to prepare for the open mic brunch at Lucky Voice where there are themed beverages, spooky entertainment, and a costume competition that could see you win prizes worth Dh3,000. Not an afternoon person? That’s ok. Channel your inner night crawler at the drunch in the eve, where you’ll also get to enjoy a tribute to MJ, called, of course, Thriller.

Don’t judge yourself for wanting to constantly say boo at this brunch — you are really going to want to get into the act. After all, everyone — including the staff — will be sporting costumes, and there’ll be some ‘special’ activities for the kids to try. Themed buffet stations and treats will also be available. But — and here’s the best part — what the little ones will really enjoy is the reward that comes with being spook-tacular; the scariest kids’ looks will win a family brunch voucher for four.

Come one, come all — and bring your monster appetites along too for not only will you get live music, a costume competition (winner gets free brunch for two), and Halloween cheer — you will also get a special three-course set menu paired with free-flowing beverages. The menu includes everything from pumpkin gratin and beef sausage skewer, to salmon gravlax, roasted duck leg, bangers & mash, and grilled seabream. Finish up with a little bread pudding or pumpkin cheesecake. Ah, this is bound to be a sweet feast.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.