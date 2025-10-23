Dubai brunches, the Halloween edition

Costume competitions and creepy delights await at these 8 brunch options
Are you planning to be creepy or kooky this Halloween? Either way, save your costume – you can reuse it for the great big weekend brunch (or drunch, or evening brunch) in the upcoming week.
Going all-out Demon Hunter or letting loose as a Labubu? You are right on fleek for these fun parties happening across the UAE.
For an authentic Bavarian celebration, check out Bruno’s Biergarten (where you can take your pets). Themed food such as spider web flammkuchen, twisted terror pretzels and haunted sausage puffsas as well as authentic originals like currywurst, weisswurst, wiener schnitzel and fresh pretzels are waiting on your appetite. If your disguise is good enough, you’ll win a win a family dinner or stay experience. Have we got you hooked yet?
Price: à la carte, from Dh50
When: Oct 31, 5pm-1am
Where: Bruno’s Biergarten, Movinpick JBR
Whether you’re looking for a fun night out with friends or a themed evening to remember, this spooky soirée promises plenty of tricks, treats, and tunes. Plus there’s a DJ on hand to play your favourite tunes.
Price: Dh199 (soft beverages); Dh299 (house beverages)
When: Oct 31, 7pm onwards
Where: Lilly’s Social House, Canal Central Hotel Business Bay
The ghouls are coming out to play this Halloween at Palazzo Versace Dubai, and they are bringing with them spine-chilling décor, live cooking stations serving Halloween-inspired dishes, and plenty of entertainment. Dine on food from around the world on Oct 31 while Nov 1 will net you a seafood special. Besides a live DJ on the decks, you’ll also get complimentary access to central and west pools.
Price: Dh400 (soft beverages); Dh500 (house beverages); Dh620 (sparkling beverages); Dh860 (bubbly); Dh190 (4-to-11 year olds)
When: Oct 31 and Nov 1, 1pm-5pm
Where: Giardino, Palazzo Versace Dubai
Get your gargle on to prepare for the open mic brunch at Lucky Voice where there are themed beverages, spooky entertainment, and a costume competition that could see you win prizes worth Dh3,000. Not an afternoon person? That’s ok. Channel your inner night crawler at the drunch in the eve, where you’ll also get to enjoy a tribute to MJ, called, of course, Thriller.
Price: Dh275 (unlimited house beverages); Dh350 (unlimited sparling beverages).
When: Nov 1, 1pm-4pm (brunch); 7pm-11pm (drunch).
Where: Lucky Voice at Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai
Don’t judge yourself for wanting to constantly say boo at this brunch — you are really going to want to get into the act. After all, everyone —including the staff — will be sporting costumes, and there’ll be some ‘special’ activities for the kids to try. Themed buffet stations and treats will also be available. But — and here’s the best part — what the little ones will really enjoy is the reward that comes with being spook-tacular; the scariest kids’ looks will win a family brunch voucher for four.
Price: Dh149 (adult); Dh75 (kids under 11)
When: Nov 1, 12.30- 4pm
Where: Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek, Dubai
Polynesian-themed resort Lapita, Dubai Park and Resorts is getting a new brunch – and for one weekend, this brunch is getting a creep-tastic make-over complete with season-special décor, spooky surprises, and festive activities. All costumed people are welcome.
Price: Dh300 (soft beverages); Dh400 (house beverages); Dh500 (sparkling beverages); Dh600 (bubbles); Free (for those under three); Dh150 (4-11 year olds)
When: Nov 1, 1pm-5pm
Where: Lapita, Dubai Park and Resorts, Dubai
Come one, come all — and bring your monster appetites along too for not only will you get live music, a costume competition (winner gets free brunch for two), and Halloween cheer — you will also get a special three-course set menu paired with free-flowing beverages. The menu includes everything from pumpkin gratin and beef sausage skewer, to salmon gravlax, roasted duck leg, bangers & mash, and grilled seabream. Finish up with a little bread pudding or pumpkin cheesecake. Ah, this is bound to be a sweet feast.
Price: Dh299 (house beverages); Dh399 (premium beverages)
When: Oct 31, 8pm-11pm
Where: Joe’s Backyard at Dubai Festival City
Give your taste buds something to really write home about with dishes such as Satsuma orange and dragon fruit salad, smoked duck with candied walnuts, grilled baby octopus, and BBQ beef ribs, available at this restaurant.
And the kids are sure to enjoy every moment rife with activities such as a Trick-or-Treat adventure, a cooking class, and a ‘Dress to Impress’ costume contest.
Price: Dh149 (adult); Dh75 (6-12 year olds).
When: Nov 1, 1pm-4pm
Where: Liwan Restaurant, Swissotel Al Ghurair
