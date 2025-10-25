You are in for a terror-ific time
From haunted dinners and spooky festivals to family-friendly adventures and epic beach raves, Dubai’s Halloween scene in 2025 is bursting with thrills, chills, and unforgettable nights out.
Whether you’re looking for a night out with friends, a creative costume competition for the kids, or an immersive show where fantasy meets fear, the city has a cauldron full of events to keep your Halloween calendar packed.
Expect eerie entertainment, themed menus, live performances, and photo-ready fun across Dubai’s top hotels, malls, restaurants, and attractions.
From JBR’s show-stopping “DREAM of the Dead” to pumpkin-filled workshops at Times Square Center and the neon escapism of Snoopy Beats TENKAI, here’s your ultimate guide to the best Halloween events in Dubai 2025 — for ghosts, ghouls, and party people of all ages.
Step into the whimsical world of pumpkins, potions, and playful performances as Times Square Center transforms into a Halloween wonderland for all ages. Join Magic Phil and his mischievous crew for the Freaky Farmyard Show, Kreepy Kitchen, and the lively Pumpkin Party. Kids can enjoy trick-or-treating, spooky crafts, and face painting, and families can compete in the costume contest to win a limited-edition PS5 Ghost of Yotel.
When: Oct 31-Nov 2, noon–7pm
Where: Times Square Center, Sheikh Zayed Road
Price: Free
Dubai’s nightlife takes a darkly glamorous turn as DREAM Dubai transforms into a realm of fantasy and fear. Expect high-energy performances, eerie theatrics, and hauntingly beautiful visuals alongside indulgent dishes and cocktails like the spicy mango margarita and “Midnight Pumpkin Glow” dessert. Guests arriving on Oct 31 will enjoy complimentary Halloween makeup and special head crowns (for ladies).
When: Oct 29–Nov 2, 8pm–3am
Where: DREAM Dubai, Address Beach Resort, JBR
Price: From Dh1,000 per person
Inspired by Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice, Adaline’s Neitherworld Halloween soirée is an eerie mix of Old Hollywood glamour and gothic fantasy. Expect haunting live performances, ghostly dancers, and a DJ-fueled afterparty, paired with a curated Italian dinner and shimmering cocktails. Dress to impress — this is one Halloween celebration that’s equal parts eerie and elegant.
When: 31 Oct, from 8 PM
Where: Adaline, DIFC
Price: À la carte dining
Families, thrill-seekers, and little monsters unite at The Haunted Garden — a three-night Halloween festival filled with workshops, live shows, trampolines, and spooky adventures. Highlights include the Haunted House (for ages 12+), a glowing Halloween Parade, and the Maze of the Unknown. Don’t miss pumpkin carving, markets, and food trucks in Al Barari’s lush green oasis.
When: Oct 31– Nov 2, 3pm-9pm
Where: Seventh Heaven, Al Barari
Price: Dh149 per person (Haunted House entry Dh99); kids under 3 enter free
Liwan Restaurant’s Halloween brunch is all treats, no tricks. Tuck into a hauntingly delicious buffet with BBQ ribs, octopus, and pumpkin desserts while the little ones enjoy cake pop workshops, face painting, and a “Dress to Impress” contest with prizes.
When: Nov 1, 1pm-4pm
Where: Liwan Restaurant, Swissôtel Al Ghurair
Price: Dh149 per adult, Dh75 per child (6–12 years), kids under 6 dine free
Kempinski Central Avenue’s NYSA by Zenon channels the vibrant spirit of Mexico’s Day of the Dead with marigolds, sugar skulls, and electrifying performances enhanced by projection technology. Pair that with Mediterranean-Asian fusion dishes, caviar, and sushi for a night that’s seriously chic.
When: Oct 31, from 9.30pm
Where: NYSA by Zenon, Kempinski Central Avenue
Price: À la carte dining
The region’s biggest Hollywood-inspired theme park gets a terrifying makeover after inspiration from SAW: The Experience, The Strangers: Interactive, and the Fright Nights Parade. Families can still find laughs with trick-or-treating Smurfs and monsters from Hotel Transylvania.
When: Until 31 Oct
Where: Motiongate Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts
Price: From Dh295
Step into the biodome for a one-of-a-kind Halloween adventure filled with creepy crawlies, spooky storytelling, and eco-friendly crafts. Families can even camp overnight beneath the canopy in the Halloween Haunted Camping experience.
When: Oct 28– Nov 3 (Camping Oct 31– Nov 1)
Where: The Green Planet, City Walk
Price: Dh139 (Halloween resident offer); Dh150 (tourist 2-10); Dh170 (11 and over)
The iconic beach festival returns for its 10th edition with a Neo-Tokyo twist — expect futuristic visuals, cherry blossoms, and music collectives from Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and Paris. Three stages, one surreal weekend of sound and art beneath the stars.
When: Oct 31– Nov 2
Where: Sandy Beach Hotel & Resort, Fujairah
Price: From Dh495 (room bundles from Dh1,725)
Geek out this Halloween with Dubai’s biggest pop-culture gathering. Expect cosplay, video-game tournaments, Dungeons & Dragons, a Pop Culture Quiz, and dance-offs. A fun, family-friendly alternative to the usual fright fests.
When: Nov 1, noon-10pm
Where: Rove Downtown
Price: Free entry
Get your scare on with two themed nights — a Spooky Quiz Night at Horse & Hound on Oct 30 and a Family Movie Night under the stars on Oct 31, featuring Hotel Transylvania, pumpkin carving, and Flying Tiger Copenhagen treats.
When: Oct 30–31
Where: Al Habtoor Polo Resort
Price: Free
