Is parking free today in Dubai for 54th National Day holiday holidays?

Regular parking tariffs resume on Wednesday, December 3.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has confirmed that public parking across Dubai will be free of charge on Monday and Tuesday, December 1–2, for the Eid Al Etihad holiday.
This temporary waiver is part of RTA’s efforts to facilitate easier access to shopping areas, entertainment destinations, and public spaces during the festive celebrations.
Exceptions apply to multi-storey car parks, including Al Khail Gate N-365, which will continue to operate under regular paid tariffs.
Residents and visitors should note that standard parking fees will resume on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, so plan accordingly to avoid any fines.
The RTA has also released operating hours for all its services during the 54th National Day holiday:
Saturday, Nov 29: 5:00 am – 1:00 am (next day)
Sunday, Nov 30: 8:00 am – 1:00 am (next day)
Monday–Tuesday, Dec 1–2: 5:00 am – 1:00 am (next day)
Saturday, Nov 29: 6:00 am – 1:00 am (next day)
Sunday, Nov 30: 9:00 am – 1:00 am (next day)
Monday–Tuesday, Dec 1–2: 6:00 am – 1:00 am (next day)
Check schedule changes during the holiday via the S’hail app
Closed on Monday and Tuesday, 1–2 December 2025
Smart Customer Happiness
Centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Twar, and RTA Head Office remain open 24/7 for digital services
Closed on Monday and Tuesday
Resume normal operations on Wednesday, 3 December 2025
The announcement comes as residents prepare for the long weekend, with RTA ensuring smooth mobility across public transport, marine services, and paid parking zones, so everyone can enjoy the holiday celebrations across Dubai.
