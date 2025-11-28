Dubai’s RTA celebrates UAE National Day with colour, pride and heritage

Fatma Al Khumiri, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication, said the event was a tribute to the UAE’s leadership, achievements and the legacy of the Founding Fathers. She noted that RTA’s celebrations extended well beyond its headquarters to reach the wider community.

The programme featured heritage-themed shows, including national songs and poetry that reflected the country’s rich history and the spirit of the Union. Employees also enjoyed a range of interactive displays such as henna art, traditional clothing, crafts demonstrations, Areesh house models and exhibits of old maritime fishing tools — all offering a glimpse into the UAE’s diverse past and cultural landscape.

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority ( RTA ) marked the 54th Eid Al Etihad with a colourful showcase of Emirati culture, heritage and national pride. Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, joined a large gathering of employees at the RTA headquarters for a morning filled with traditional performances and activities honouring the UAE’s journey of unity and development.

A traditional Abra parade added to the celebrations, starting at Al Sabkha Marine Transport Station, passing through Al Seef Station, and concluding at Deira Old Souq Marine Transport Station — bringing heritage to the heart of Dubai’s waterways.

As part of the external activities, the waterfalls at the Dubai Water Canal were lit in the colours of the UAE flag, while Eid Al Etihad designs appeared on smart traffic system boards, Metro and Tram screens, and RTA’s internal displays. RTA teams also joined commuters by handing out UAE flags at Metro stations, adding to the festive atmosphere across the city.

