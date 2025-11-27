Dubai: The UAE's 54th National Day is nearly here, and the skies across the country are about to light up in spectacular fashion. Whether you fancy a beachside celebration with the sand between your toes, a heritage-soaked evening along Dubai Creek, or a family-friendly show packed with entertainment, there's a fireworks display for every mood and vibe. From the glittering waterfront of Yas Island to the mountain backdrop of Hatta, here's your ultimate guide to catching the most dazzling displays this Eid Al Etihad.