Plan your Eid Al Etihad weekend with the best fireworks displays and family events
Dubai: The UAE's 54th National Day is nearly here, and the skies across the country are about to light up in spectacular fashion. Whether you fancy a beachside celebration with the sand between your toes, a heritage-soaked evening along Dubai Creek, or a family-friendly show packed with entertainment, there's a fireworks display for every mood and vibe. From the glittering waterfront of Yas Island to the mountain backdrop of Hatta, here's your ultimate guide to catching the most dazzling displays this Eid Al Etihad.
Two spectacular nights of fireworks will illuminate the Yas Island waterfront at 9pm on December 2 and 3. The festivities kick off much earlier at 3pm with cultural performances, falconry displays and a Flag Garden showcasing 54 flags. Dive into Emirati handicrafts, get some henna art done, admire intricate calligraphy and wander through immersive installations. Local restaurants will be serving everything from traditional bites to artisanal treats, and there's even a classic cars exhibition to browse. Entry is free, though registering on the Yas Bay website is encouraged.
Where: Yas Island Waterfront
When: 9pm on December 2 and 3
The hotel is pulling out all the stops with a fireworks display lighting up the Abu Dhabi skyline on December 2 from 9.15pm. It's part of a larger celebration running from November 29 to December 3, complete with children's activities and art workshops. The hotel's stunning facade will also be transformed with special illuminations each evening from November 30 to December 4. Check the hotel's website for full details.
Where: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental
When: Fireworks on December 2 at 9.15pm; celebrations from November 29 to December 3
The Mother of the Nation family festival is making its way across three locations: Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. Catch the Al Dhafra and Al Ain setup from November 24 to December 2, then follow the action to Abu Dhabi Corniche from December 2 to January 4 2026. Packed with museums, shows and endless food trucks, previous editions wrapped up the year with a massive New Year's Eve bash for the whole family. This western Abu Dhabi spot will host celebrations from November 28 to December 2 with fireworks (timings TBA) on the final night. Tickets are Dh25.
Where: Al Mugheirah Bay, Al Dhafra
When: November 28 to December 2
National Day festivities are running right through to December 7 at this Bani Yas mall, with games, giveaways, face painting and henna corners. The main event is a fireworks display on December 2 at 8pm, accompanied by lively music and traditional Ayala performances.
Where: Bawabat Al Sharq Mall
When: Fireworks on December 2 at 8pm; celebrations until December 7
This massive festival in Al Wathba runs all the way until March 22 and features over 4,000 cultural events and 750 public shows with 20,000 participants. Twenty-two countries will showcase their heritage through exhibitions. Don't miss The Union Parade, 54th UAE Union Day celebrations, fireworks, laser shows and sporting competitions including Dhow Sailing Races and Falconry Competitions.
Where: Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Wathba
When: Running until March 22
Global Village is kicking off celebrations on Thursday November 27 and keeping the party rolling until Wednesday December 3. Expect spectacular fireworks, colourful drone shows and a theatrical dance operetta. Fireworks will paint the night sky in UAE flag colours at 9pm on December 1, 2 and 3, whilst a UAE-themed drone show takes flight on December 1 and 2.
Where: Global Village
When: Fireworks at 9pm on December 1, 2 and 3
The world's tallest building is set to host a massive fireworks display for National Day. Watch as Burj Khalifa lights up in brilliant colours with fireworks surrounding the iconic structure. The show will be visible throughout Dubai, and if you're up close, you'll also catch a special performance from the newly reopened Dubai Fountain.
Where: Burj Khalifa
When: 2 December (check closer to the date for exact timings)
Catch a dazzling fireworks display on December 2 as Dubai celebrates the 54th Eid Al Etihad. Lighting up the sky over Festival Bay, the show begins at 8pm, followed immediately by a concert with Balqees. It's the perfect way to mark the occasion in true UAE style.
Where: Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City
When: December 2 at 8pm
Bluewaters will feature a free fireworks show on December 2 at 9pm, visible from the boardwalk on the beach side. The island offers brilliant viewpoints from its promenade, the bridge to JBR or waterfront restaurants, making it ideal for groups and families. Perfect for a beachside celebration with fireworks over the sea, a cool breeze and a lively crowd to share the moment with.
Where: Bluewaters
When: December 2 at 9pm
JBR's expansive beachfront will host one of Dubai's most popular coastal fireworks displays on December 2 at 9pm. The wide beach gives open-space vibes and easy access, especially if you arrive early to snag a good spot. It's a classic beachside celebration with fireworks over the water and plenty of buzz.
Where: The Beach, JBR
When: December 2 at 9pm
Old Dubai's historic waterfront district will launch fireworks at 9pm on December 2, offering a cultural twist on National Day celebrations. The area blends traditional charm with Arabic architecture, wooden walkways and soft lighting, plus several dining options including local seafood and grill restaurants. It's a cosy alternative to the busier beachfront displays, perfect for couples or small groups wanting a more relaxed, heritage-rich setting.
Where: Souk Al Seef, Dubai Creek
When: December 2 at 9pm
Looking for something more tranquil? Hatta will host fireworks on December 2 at 8pm, lighting up the sky above its famous Hatta sign and mountain backdrop. Although the sign itself isn't directly accessible, there are brilliant vantage points around town and the heritage village. It's a gorgeous option for those who prefer calmer evenings away from city lights. Pair the display with a quiet dinner or a scenic drive through Hatta's landscapes for a peaceful National Day experience.
Where: Hatta
When: December 2 at 8pm
For a family-friendly indoor/outdoor option, Riverland Dubai is offering bundled fireworks, laser shows and entertainment. On December 1 and 2, there will be laser shows at 7pm and 9.30pm, with fireworks at 9.30pm. As part of the National Day "Eid Al Etihad 54" promotion, Riverland is offering a special Dh54 unified ticket that gives access to multiple attractions including mini-golf, go-karting, archery and the themed Pirates Tavern restaurant. It's a brilliant choice if you want active fun for kids and adults without the usual beachfront crowds.
Where: Riverland, Dubai Parks and Resorts
When: Laser shows at 7pm and 9.30pm; fireworks at 9.30pm December on 1 and 2
Families looking for a fun and immersive National Day celebration can head to T-Rex Glamping on December 2. The site will host special Eid Al Etihad themed activities for kids and parents, plus interactive experiences set within the dinosaur-themed glamping village. As night falls, guests can enjoy a festive fireworks display, making it a lively and memorable evening for all ages.
Where: T-Rex Glamping, Dubai Parks and Resorts
When: December 2
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox