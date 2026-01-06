Filipino rock band Itchyworms cancel Dubai and Abu Dhabi concerts

Band calls off Dubai, Abu Dhabi dates due to unforeseen issues, ticket refunds in progress
Following a period of strong anticipation among overseas Filipino music fans, Filipino pop-rock band The Itchyworms has announced the cancellation of its planned Dubai and Abu Dhabi shows in January 2026, citing “unforeseen circumstances beyond our control.” The message was posted on the group’s official Facebook page, where they expressed regret over disappointing supporters in the United Arab Emirates.
The cancellations mark a significant change from earlier promotions for the band’s “Akin Ka Na Lang Middle East Tour,” which had included back-to-back dates in Dubai on 17 January and subsequently Abu Dhabi, part of what was to be a return to the UAE after several years. Prior reports had highlighted the band’s planned performances as major events for the Filipinos residing in the region.
In the social media statement, The Itchyworms said organisers would contact ticket holders directly regarding refunds and thanked fans for their support and understanding in light of the changes. It was the latest update after their earlier announcements promoting the gigs on platforms including Facebook and Instagram.
The band had generated considerable excitement in the months leading up to the planned UAE dates, with multiple posts teasing the Middle East tour and ticket availability. Fans and event promoters had shared details of scheduled performances set to revive one of the Philippines’ long-running pop-rock acts in the region.
While The Itchyworms did not specify the exact reasons behind the cancellation beyond “unforeseen circumstances,” similar tour disruptions in the music industry have been attributed elsewhere to logistical challenges, scheduling conflicts, and production issues — factors that commonly affect international concert planning.
As the group refocuses its schedule away from the UAE leg, regional fans are watching to see whether new dates or alternative performances might be arranged in the future.
