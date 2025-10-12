SB19 delivers unforgettable 'Simula at Wakas World Tour' for OFW fans in Dubai

Midway through the show, the group paused for a serious note, as news of the devastating earthquake back home in the Philippines weighed heavily on everyone’s hearts. The members paused to ask the audience for prayers. 'If you want to say something, say it now,' one member noted, referencing the fragility of life. 'Because time is of the essence, and there are many things we can't control.' The lights dimmed, and they dedicated the moving track 'Time' to the Filipino people, especially the victims of the recent earthquakes.