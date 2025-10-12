SB19 delivers unforgettable 'Simula at Wakas World Tour' for OFW fans in Dubai

The 'Simula at Wakas' tour now moves on to its next stop in Doha on October 17
Dubai: Even before the lights dimmed and the show officially began, the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai was already alive with music. As SB19’s songs played through the speakers, A’Tins — the group’s ever-passionate fans — didn’t just wait quietly; they sang along at the top of their lungs. It felt less like a pre-show warm-up and more like a massive karaoke party, setting the perfect tone for the high-energy night ahead.
On Saturday, October 11, the arena shook with the powerful voices of fans, transforming the 'Simula at Wakas' concert into a collective celebration. The moment the five-member group hit the stage, the energy was electric, raw, and undeniably Pinoy.
The group — Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin — opened strong with the punchy portion of 'DAM,' before quickly shifting gears to crowd favourites 'What?' and 'GENTO.' This marked their third time performing in Dubai, a far cry from their first show in front of just over a thousand fans. This time, they filled the Coca-Cola Arena, a clear sign of the massive growth of their fanbase and the overwhelming support of the Filipino community in the region.
Early into the show, SB19 took time to personally welcome fans not just from the UAE, but also from Kuwait, Qatar, and Jordan. Then, in a moment of sincerity, the group addressed the recent, unplanned cancellation of their Riyadh show.
'We’re really sorry,' they told the Dubai crowd, explaining the situation had been 'beyond their control.' But in true SB19 fashion, they promised to 'bawi' (make it up) to their fans. The heartfelt apology was met with loud cheers and chants of support, proving the unwavering bond between the P-pop kings and their loyal A’Tins.
From there, the night shot back into high gear, kicking off with their live rendition of 'Golden Hour', their collaboration with American singer JVKE, which was met with thunderous applause. The adrenaline continued with pulsating performances of 'DUNGKA!' and the hard-hitting 'Bazinga.'
SB19 made sure their show was not just about music but about connection. Throughout the night, they encouraged the crowd to sing and dance along, especially during the playful '8TonBall' and 'CRIMZONE.'
Midway through the show, the group paused for a serious note, as news of the devastating earthquake back home in the Philippines weighed heavily on everyone’s hearts. The members paused to ask the audience for prayers. 'If you want to say something, say it now,' one member noted, referencing the fragility of life. 'Because time is of the essence, and there are many things we can't control.' The lights dimmed, and they dedicated the moving track 'Time' to the Filipino people, especially the victims of the recent earthquakes.
Josh took the opportunity to deliver a message that struck a chord with many OFW's, 'Never let anyone define your true worth' and made 'Quit' the anthem of the night.
Then came 'MAPA,' the group’s heartfelt song for parents and family, one of the tracks that helped catapult them to fame.
The group then took a moment to honour the thousands of Filipino overseas workers in the region, acknowledging the sacrifices they make for their families.
The final set began with 'Shooting for the Stars' and wrapped up with 'SLMT' (Thank You), a fitting and emotional send-off. But just as fans began heading to the exits, the lights stayed down.
Security quickly directed people back to their seats, and moments later, SB19 stormed the stage once more for a surprise encore of the full version of 'DAM.' This fiery, high-energy finale was the perfect ending to an unforgettable night.
The 'Simula at Wakas' tour now moves on to its next stop in Doha on October 17 at Qatar National Convention Centre.
