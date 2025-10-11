Twin earthquakes hit southern Philippines

Magnitude 6.0 and 6.2 quakes hit off Surigao del Sur
Magnitude 6.0 and 6.2 earthquakes struck off the coast of Cagwait, Surigao del Sur, at 10:32 p.m. on Saturday, October 11, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
The quakes, which were tectonic in origin, had a depth of 10 kilometers. Phivolcs reported that aftershocks and potential damage are expected, though no tsunami warning has been issued as of late Saturday night.
The 6.0 tremor was felt in several areas, with the following reported intensities:
Intensity IV
- Davao City
- Surigao del Sur – Cagwait and Carmen
- Butuan City
- Cagayan de Oro City
Intensity III
- Surigao del Sur – Bislig
- Davao Oriental – Mati
- Leyte - Abuyog
- Southern Leyte - Hinunangan, Hinundayan, San Francisco and Silago
- Bukidnon - Cabanglasan, Don Carlos Malaybalay City and San Fernando
Intensity II
- Leyte - Alanganlang, Baybay City, Dulag, Javier and Palo
- Southern Leyte - Sogod
- Samar - Catbalogan City
- Bukidnon - Libona
- Misamis Oriental - Gingoog City and Initao
- Surigao del Norte – Surigao City
The 6.2 tremor was felt in several areas, with the following reported intensities:
Intensity IV
- Davao City
- Surigao del Sur – Cagwait and Carmen
Intensity III
- Surigao del Sur – Bislig
- Davao Oriental – Mati
