Philippines: 4.8 magnitude quake hits La Union, intensity V felt in Baguio City

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the quake struck at 10.30am local time, with its epicenter just two kilometers north-northeast of Pugo, La Union. The tremor was relatively shallow, registering a depth of only 10 kilometers.

Employees rushed out of office buildings in the city of 366,000 following the shallow quake which occurred at 10:30 am (0230 GMT), 10 days after a powerful quake killed more than 70 people in the central Philippines, residents told AFP by telephone.

"Due to the recent earthquake and for the safety of everyone, classes at all levels and work in government offices at the Municipality of Pugo are hereby suspended today, October 9, 2025," the LGU stated in a public post on Facebook.

Pugo, a municipality in La Union province, felt the immediate impact of the seismic event. Following the incident, the local government unit (LGU) quickly announced suspension of classes and work in government offices.

Intensity V was felt in Baguio City, while Intensity III was felt in Aringay, La Union; Bontoc, Mountain Province; Sison, Pangasinan; Intensity II in San Fernando, La Union; Nampicuan, Nueva Ecija, and Dagupan City; and Intensity I in Lingayen and Urdaneta, Pangasinan.

