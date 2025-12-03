Typhoon Family's Kim Min-ha worried romance with Lee Jun-ho would be 'awkward': 'I leaned on him a lot'

As quoted by Chosun Daily during a round-table interview, Min-ha spoke fondly about working with Lee Jun-ho, saying, “I actually relied on him a lot. He’s been in the industry for nearly 20 years, so he’s a senior. He gave me a lot of advice, and I leaned on him a lot.” She added that he was caring, and looked out for people without making it obvious. He would tell her to do 'whatever she wanted'. That's why probably, the chemistry between them felt so natural.