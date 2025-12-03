Typhoon Family's Kim Min-ha worried romance with Lee Jun-ho would be 'awkward': 'I leaned on him a lot'

The actress said that as he was her senior, she looked to him for guidance
If there was one on-screen couple that won fans this season, it's the Poong-Seon Couple from Typhoon Family. And recently, Kim Min-ha, explained what really brought out the chemistry between her and Lee Jun-ho.
Typhoon Family follows Kang Tae-poong (Lee Jun-ho), a newbie trader who somehow becomes the CEO of a trading company with no money, no staff, and nothing to sell — all during the 1997 IMF crisis. Set in the late ’90s, the drama mixes humour and heartache as it revisits one of Korea’s most defining eras. Amid the chaos, we meet Mi-seon — the ace accountant of Typhoon Trading Co.
As quoted by Chosun Daily during a round-table interview, Min-ha spoke fondly about working with Lee Jun-ho, saying, “I actually relied on him a lot. He’s been in the industry for nearly 20 years, so he’s a senior. He gave me a lot of advice, and I leaned on him a lot.” She added that he was caring, and looked out for people without making it obvious. He would tell her to do 'whatever she wanted'. That's why probably, the chemistry between them felt so natural.
Speaking about viewers’ enthusiastic response to their romance, Kim said, “I loved it too. We actually filmed intimate scenes like kissing after becoming close. At first, I worried, ‘Will this feel awkward?’ but that moment passed quickly. We acted with deep affection as colleagues and loved our characters, so the romance felt natural. There was no forcedness—we did it with genuine care for each other.”
Typhoon Family is streaming on Netflix.
