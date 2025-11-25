Korean acting legend Lee Soon Jae dies at 91

Lee Soon Jae's legacy: A pillar of Korean broadcasting
The Korean entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved figures, Lee Soon Jae, who passed away in the early hours of November 25 at the age of 91, according to his family and agency.
Born in 1934, Lee Soon Jae graduated from Seoul National University’s Department of Philosophy before embarking on a career that would span decades and make him a cornerstone of Korean broadcasting history. One of Korea’s oldest active actors, he leaves behind a legacy of unparalleled versatility and dedication.
Over his extraordinary career, Lee appeared in more than 100 projects, leaving indelible marks with performances in classics such as I’ll Become a Man, Dongui Bogam, See and See Again, Three Kim Generations, Men of the Bath House, Rustic Period, Toji, the Land, Mom’s Dead Upset, What on Earth is Love, High Kick!, and the recent Again My Life.
Even in his final years, Lee’s passion for acting never waned. Before stepping back due to health issues, he starred in the theater production Waiting for Waiting for Godot and appeared on KBS2’s Dog Knows Everything, a role that earned him the Daesang (Grand Prize) at the 2024 KBS Drama Awards—a testament to his enduring talent and influence.
Lee Soon Jae’s passing marks the end of an era for Korean entertainment.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox