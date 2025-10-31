This was truly, one of the most beautiful friendships portrayed on screen. The story focuses on Shim Deok-chul, a man in his 70s, who decides to learn ballet, ignoring the cynicism of society and his own body that is filled with aches and pains. That’s the Navillera, which means butterfly, free, untethered---a person who can grow wings even as he approaches his last days. He meets Song Kang’s 23-year-old Chae-rok. And the two start a close, unlikely friendship, with Chae-rok learning from Deok-chul, who is gradually losing a sense of himself as Alzheimers takes over. The illness might have won the battle, but it’s the friendship that wins the war.