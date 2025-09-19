5 K-Dramas that would’ve been brilliant films as 16 episodes just didn't cut it: The Glory to Itaewon Class

Some shows were just made for the big screen
Some K-Dramas are so cinematic and absorbing that 16 episodes simply aren’t enough. Even watching them on your home projector won’t do justice—you almost need to experience them in a theatre, to be swept away into the world of Jeju (yes, we mean When Life Gives You Tangerines), or to feel like you’re wandering the streets of Seoul without ever leaving your seat.
Here are five K-Dramas that left fans wishing they’d been made into films.
Gaunt and horrifying at times, the show, led by Song Hye-kyo, deserves a film of its own, even though it went on for two seasons. The series, swathed in gloomy colours, followed the premise of a woman, who wanted to exact revenge on her classmates for torturing and bullying her in school. Imagine the power of hearing Hye-kyo's deathly icy words filling a theatre.
This one’s a different story. W: Two Worlds was absolutely spectacular for the first five episodes… before it just drifted. The show started with the gripping entanglement between a webtoon's tragic hero and a real-life doctor, then stretched into 14 hours of “variables” and endless discussions. Honestly? It could have been wrapped up in three hours.
Starring Park Seo-joon and Kim Da-mi in the classic underdog tale, the series focused on an ex-con determined to take down a corporate giant, and the fierce young woman who joins him in turning a small bar into a powerhouse. With its mix of grit, romance, and revenge, every episode hit hard—but the story’s cinematic scope, from the bustling streets of Itaewon to its high-stakes boardrooms, begged for a film. Imagine condensing the drama, the tension, and all that heart into a two-hour punch that leaves you breathless—now that’s a movie fans would queue up for.
How could we leave an intense romantic drama off this list? Starring Ji Chang-wook and Kim Ji-won, the show follows a woman trying to escape the dreariness and insecurities of her life. On a beach getaway, she adopts a new identity and falls for Chang-wook—only to vanish from his life, leaving him to piece together his heartbreak. Beautiful, heart-wrenching, and cinematic, this is a story that truly deserved a big-screen experience.
A gripping crime thriller about a modern-day profiler and a detective from the past communicating through a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve cold cases. With its tight plotting, emotional stakes, and nail-biting suspense, every episode kept viewers on edge. While the 16-episode format allowed for deep character development, the story’s intense, high-stakes cases and cinematic tension could easily have translated into a taut, edge-of-your-seat film.
With its magical visuals, a romance that physically hurt and lavishly detailed sets, this show was practically made for the big screen. The 'ghostly' touch would have just been something else to watch in theatres. And then there’s IU’s wardrobe: each outfit was a masterpiece, from dramatic gowns to edgy, otherworldly ensembles that could easily headline a fashion film. The combination of cinematic storytelling and show-stopping style made every episode feel like a visual feast.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox