5 K-Dramas that would’ve been brilliant films as 16 episodes just didn't cut it: The Glory to Itaewon Class

Starring Park Seo-joon and Kim Da-mi in the classic underdog tale, the series focused on an ex-con determined to take down a corporate giant, and the fierce young woman who joins him in turning a small bar into a powerhouse. With its mix of grit, romance, and revenge, every episode hit hard—but the story’s cinematic scope, from the bustling streets of Itaewon to its high-stakes boardrooms, begged for a film. Imagine condensing the drama, the tension, and all that heart into a two-hour punch that leaves you breathless—now that’s a movie fans would queue up for.