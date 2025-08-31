K-Drama Rewind, Vincenzo: Song Joong-ki is icy brilliance, but sinister Ok Taecyeon deserves the spinoff crown

Did you also expect that the fluffy-haired cutesy intern that Ok Taecyon plays in the beginning, turns out to be a villain so good and terrifying that you almost find yourself demanding a spin-off? Again, no. (Spoiler: You won't ever be able to say 700 million dollars the same way again). Ok Taecyon switches gears coolly with an entrance of fire raging behind him, a very extra way to say what he's really capable of. And, in the following scenes, he shows that he isn't just a regular one-time antagonist to be forgotten. He drives the point home with a baseball bat. It's a bloodied, murderous scene, and you wonder...wow, what did I get myself into?