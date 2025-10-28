Fans cheered to see the actors on stage after a long time
After his show that brought everyone to tears, Song Joong-ki hosted a fan meeting titled ‘Stay Happy,’ took place on October 25. Hosted with no MCs, Joong-ki greeted fans, and cracked jokes. There were games, emotional moments, and even a segment called “Ask Joong Ki” where he spilled on his favorite food, songs, and what keeps him happy — in real time, no less.
The best surprises of the night, was Kim Ji-won’s surprise appearance. Ji-won had been his co-star and on-screen soulmate in both Descendants of the Sun and Arthdal Chronicles. The audience cheered as the two shared the stage again, serving chemistry so potent it practically time-traveled everyone back to their drama days. For fans, it was the crossover reunion they didn’t know they desperately needed.
Another fan noted how happy Joong-ki looked. "They can cancel Joongki all they want, call him names, hate him for getting a divorce, getting married to a foreigner, etc etc, but no one can deny how happy and contented he looks lately. At the end of the day, his peace of mind is more important," a fan wrote.
In a sentimental twist, Joong-ki performed Kwak Jin Eon’s “Name,” as the names of every attendee twinkled across the LED screen behind him. “You always call out my name and cheer me on — tonight, I wanted to call your names in return,” he told the crowd, earning another collective swoon.
He wrapped things up with “Boast” (appropriately, since he couldn’t stop bragging about his fans, the Ki Aile), before personally shaking hands with every single attendee and handing out signed, handwritten postcards.
