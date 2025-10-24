The Vincenzo star and the R&A Ambassador praises Dubai's golf talents
Dubai: Korean actor and R&A Ambassador Song Joong-ki traded the film set for the fairways this week, attending the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) at Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course in Dubai, and left deeply impressed by the region’s young golf talent.
The Championship, featuring 120 players from 41 countries, is one of the most prestigious events in amateur golf. The winner earns coveted invitations to The Masters Tournament and The 154th Open, two of the sport’s biggest stages.
“The level of talent on display here is remarkable,” said Joong-ki. “It’s been a real honour to be in Dubai to witness it. Watching these young players represent their countries with such confidence and skill is genuinely inspiring. I hope children across Asia see this and think, maybe that could be me one day.”
A keen golfer himself, Joong-ki highlighted how the AAC showcases golf’s growing global reach. “Championships like this show how international golf has become,” he said. “Every swing, every putt tells a story of dedication and belief. You can see how much work these players have put in to reach this level. It makes me even more passionate about helping more young people discover the game.”
As part of his role with The R&A, Joong-ki supports efforts to make golf more accessible and inclusive. His visit to Dubai reflected that mission, bridging sport and culture while inspiring a new generation of players and fans.
During his visit, Joong-ki met several standout golfers including Minsu Kim (Korea), Haoyi Wang (China), TK Chantananuwat (Thailand), Troy Storm (Singapore), Rayhan Latief (Indonesia) and Rintaro Nakano (Japan) each considered one of the most promising talents in their countries.
The young athletes were thrilled to meet the acclaimed actor, who joined them in a few light-hearted golf challenges.
“He’s very good at golf,” said 17-year-old Minsu Kim. “I was honestly surprised to see him pull off things I couldn’t. His swing is excellent.”
Sixteen-year-old Haoyi Wang from China added, “Joong-ki is very nice and friendly. He wished me good results in the tournament. I’m very happy to have met such a big star.”
Thailand’s TK Chantananuwat, the youngest winner of a men’s professional golf tournament, shared with a laugh: “He had to hit a driver off the volley, which I doubted he could do since he’d never tried before, but he got it on the fourth try. I was impressed.”
Reflecting on his experience, Song said he was inspired by the drive and discipline of the young competitors. “Golf teaches patience and focus, but these players also bring joy and ambition,” he said. “If their stories inspire even one young person to pick up a club for the first time, that’s a wonderful outcome.”
From the silver screen to the greens, Song Joong-ki’s visit to Dubai was more than a celebrity appearance, it was a celebration of golf’s next generation, and the shared passion that connects sport, culture, and community across Asia.
