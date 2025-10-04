Did Song Hye-kyo fly to Dubai for just 10 hours and film Netflix's glam Genie cameo? A loyal friend, gush fans

She had quite the entrance. The lamp gets rubbed, and she appears, smoldering in dramatic makeup. When Suzy’s character, Ga-young, gasped and called her “Song Hye-kyo,” the queen didn’t miss a beat: “A famous face?” she quipped coolly, before adding, “I came to pick the face I like most on Netflix from your side.” Fans also noted that she had flown to Dubai for ten hours, just for the scene, as she is close friends with writer Kim Eun-sook, the duo behind Descendants of the Sun and The Glory, proving that when these two collaborate, sparks fly.