GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Did Song Hye-kyo fly to Dubai for just 10 hours and film Netflix's glam Genie cameo? A loyal friend, gush fans

The fantasy series stars Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy was based in Dubai

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Song Hye-kyo has a lightning appearance in the drama.
Song Hye-kyo has a lightning appearance in the drama.

Song Hye-kyo just dropped into Netflix’s Genie, Make A Wish, like a glam genie straight out of a Disney style book—smoky eyes, dazzling beauty, as fans have written on Twitter.

She had quite the entrance. The lamp gets rubbed, and she appears, smoldering in dramatic makeup. When Suzy’s character, Ga-young, gasped and called her “Song Hye-kyo,” the queen didn’t miss a beat: “A famous face?” she quipped coolly, before adding, “I came to pick the face I like most on Netflix from your side.” Fans also noted that she had flown to Dubai for ten hours, just for the scene, as she is close friends with writer Kim Eun-sook, the duo behind Descendants of the Sun and The Glory, proving that when these two collaborate, sparks fly.

Next up, she’s teaming with writer Noh Hee-kyung for the Netflix project Slowly but Strongly (working title).

Meanwhile, Genie, Make A Wish continues to deliver as the lighthearted fantasy rom-com we didn’t know we needed—starring Kim Woo-bin as the lamp spirit who’s been snoozing for a thousand years and Suzy as the emotionally stunted human who accidentally wakes him up.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy in Genie, Make a Wish.

Genie, Make a Wish review: A charming Dubai adventure

3m read
The fans noted that 'distorted reports and baseless claims about Kim Soo-hyun have been repeatedly made in some YouTube broadcasts'.

Kim Soo-hyun's fans end rumours on old hiking photo

3m read
Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy in Genie, Make a Wish.

5 K-Dramas to watch out for in October

3m read
Kim Taehyung or V has deep and languid vocals, that are always calm and reassuring.

5 BTS's V songs to calm your mind in the evening

2m read