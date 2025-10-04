Did Song Hye-kyo fly to Dubai for just 10 hours and film Netflix's glam Genie cameo? A loyal friend, gush fans

The fantasy series stars Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy was based in Dubai
Song Hye-kyo just dropped into Netflix’s Genie, Make A Wish, like a glam genie straight out of a Disney style book—smoky eyes, dazzling beauty, as fans have written on Twitter.
She had quite the entrance. The lamp gets rubbed, and she appears, smoldering in dramatic makeup. When Suzy’s character, Ga-young, gasped and called her “Song Hye-kyo,” the queen didn’t miss a beat: “A famous face?” she quipped coolly, before adding, “I came to pick the face I like most on Netflix from your side.” Fans also noted that she had flown to Dubai for ten hours, just for the scene, as she is close friends with writer Kim Eun-sook, the duo behind Descendants of the Sun and The Glory, proving that when these two collaborate, sparks fly.
Next up, she’s teaming with writer Noh Hee-kyung for the Netflix project Slowly but Strongly (working title).
Meanwhile, Genie, Make A Wish continues to deliver as the lighthearted fantasy rom-com we didn’t know we needed—starring Kim Woo-bin as the lamp spirit who’s been snoozing for a thousand years and Suzy as the emotionally stunted human who accidentally wakes him up.
