After the phenomenal success of Crash Landing on You, and Thirty-Nine, Son Ye-jin never really left the spotlight, even during her break to marry Hyun Bin and welcome their first child. Now, she’s ready for a powerful comeback with Park Chan Wook’s No Other Choice, a dark comedy co-starring Lee Byung-hun. The film is already generating buzz, with screenings lined up at major festivals like Venice and Busan. On top of that, Ye-jin is also leading Netflix’s upcoming drama Variety, further cementing her return to center stage.