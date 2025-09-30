GOLD/FOREX
Kim Soo-hyun returns with military diary to prove he dated someone else; denies underage romance with Kim Sae-ron

The actress had passed away, earlier in February this year

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
After Kim Sae-ron's death this year, a YouTuber emerged with allegations that she had been in a relationship with Kim Soo-hyun, when she was only 15.
Actor Kim Soo-hyun is pushing back hard against claims that he was romantically involved with the late Kim Sae-ron during her underage years — and his legal team is bringing his military diary to the forefront.

On September 30th KST, attorney Ko Sang Rok of Phil Law Firm, representing Soo-hyun in his criminal case, explained: “I was recently appointed as Soo-hyun’s legal representative and reviewed the materials. In his military diaries, Soo-hyun recorded his daily life and later included entries addressed to his girlfriend at the time. These diary-like letters were shown to her whenever he went on leave, and they exchanged them.”

Ko clarified the distinction: “When comparing those letters to the writings directed toward the late Kim Sae-ron, there are clear differences. To his girlfriend, he wrote expressions like ‘I love you,’ whereas to Kim Sae Ron, he only noted impressions of the day, the weather, and military life.”

He added, “These records were later placed alongside postcards exchanged during an actual relationship two years later, creating a distorted impression that they were romantic letters. At the time, they had no such relationship.” Regarding the private correspondence with the girlfriend, Ko said: “Aside from the need to keep their dating discreet, the content was no different from ordinary conversations between a couple.”

The controversy began when YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute (Gaseyeon) alleged that Kim had been involved with Kim Sae Ron since her underage years. Gold Medalist, Kim’s agency, denied the claims, but Gaseyeon continued publishing photos said to be evidence of his private life.

Kim Soo Hyun has responded legally. The Seoul Central District Court issued a provisional order requiring Gaseyeon to stop stalking activities against him. Gaseyeon’s appeal was dismissed.

The late actress’s legal team, alongside Gaseyeon, later released an audio recording purportedly in which Sae-Ron claimed she had dated Soo-hyun during her underage years. Soo-hyun's legal side contends the recording was manipulated using artificial intelligence. Gold Medalist has filed criminal complaints against Gaseyeon for violating the Anti-Stalking Act and the Information and Communications Network Act.

The recording is now under examination by the National Forensic Service (NFS), with results yet to be released.

