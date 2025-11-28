“I fear the world might believe the other party’s falsehoods, and the truth could be buried. Kim Soo-hyun’s side has framed our evidence as fabricated, claiming, ‘Kim Sae-ron never dated Kim Soo-hyun during her minority.’ Even if additional materials are disclosed today, they will likely repeat the same argument. Whether the evidence was fabricated or whose account is accurate will soon be revealed through the investigative agency’s findings.”