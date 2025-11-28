Kim Sae-ron's mother had unleashed new evidence about the former couple's relationship
The legal dispute surrounding the tragic death of actress Kim Sae-ron has escalated, as her mother released new evidence alleging a romantic relationship between the late actress and actor Kim Soo-hyun while Sae-ron was still a minor. The case, already mired in controversy, has drawn public attention due to conflicting claims, social media disputes, and the high-profile status of the actors involved.
Kim Sae-ron’s mother presented a series of documents and recordings she says prove that her daughter was in a relationship with Kim Soo-hyun before reaching adulthood. The evidence includes audio recordings, handwritten notes, KakaoTalk messages, photographs, and a letter allegedly written by Sae-ron.
In one memo extracted from Soo-hyun’s phone, messages read:
“Can’t I say I want to spend every remaining day with you? Oppa, it’s not just because of the military. We have many obstacles to overcome. The first is my visible presence. If you truly meant to meet me again, I can wait. Not wait, but keep loving you.”
The handwritten note reportedly referred to Soo-hyun as her “first and last love.” Sae-ron’s mother emphasised the significance of these materials, noting that Sae-ron was born in 2000, which means she was a minor at the time.
“These are expressions only possible between lovers. It’s evident they were already in a romantic relationship before the memo was written on September 28, 2017,” she said.
She also expressed fear that public opinion could be swayed by the actor’s side:
“I fear the world might believe the other party’s falsehoods, and the truth could be buried. Kim Soo-hyun’s side has framed our evidence as fabricated, claiming, ‘Kim Sae-ron never dated Kim Soo-hyun during her minority.’ Even if additional materials are disclosed today, they will likely repeat the same argument. Whether the evidence was fabricated or whose account is accurate will soon be revealed through the investigative agency’s findings.”
Kim Soo-hyun’s lawyer, Ko Sang-rok of Law Firm Pil, responded swiftly to the newly released evidence, stating:
“These are materials we’ve already submitted to the investigative agency. They are unrelated to Kim Soo-hyun or were written solely by the deceased. They lack evidentiary value, and detailed forensic data also differ.”
Ko’s team has previously filed a lawsuit against Sae-ron’s family, alleging fabricated messages and reputational damage, seeking 12 billion KRW (approximately Rs 73 crore) in damages. Soo-hyun has denied dating Sae-ron while she was a minor, and stressed that her passing was not due to his indifference.
The dispute has been inflamed by Ko’s use of derogatory terms on social media, including “bipolar madman,” “emotionally unstable South American bird,” and “underage South American bird.” Sae-ron’s mother filed complaints with the Korean Bar Association and the Seoul Bar Association seeking disciplinary action.
Ko addressed the controversy in a personal statement on November 28:
“The terminology was inappropriate for a lawyer to use. This is not a typical civil dispute but a battle against cybercrimes involving fraud targeting the public.”
He explained that the expressions were intended to criticise the family’s statements, not the deceased, and were never meant for official channels:
“I did not post these expressions on my YouTube bulletin board, which is my official communication channel. The bereaved family found the thread where I was communicating, extracted those words, and distributed them as a second statement, resulting in those expressions appearing in numerous news headlines.”
Ko added:
“By exploiting the psychology of people who think, ‘Surely no one would do such a thing,’ they create false narratives to be believed as truth, manipulate evidence, distort stories, and drive innocent victims to death. I am continuing the toughest fight to protect my client from such crimes.”
Ko maintained that the focus has shifted from Sae-ron’s personal struggles to the responsibility for public perception:
“The question is no longer whether Kim Sae-ron had an emotionally unstable adolescence dependent on men. The only remaining issue is who is responsible for making the public perceive it that way. I have no intention of yielding the initiative in this debate. It is necessary to protect my dignity, character, and fully rescue my client from criminal harm.”
He concluded with a direct message to the bereaved family:
“Think before you act.”
Before her death, Sae-ron faced significant financial and professional pressures. Reports indicate that her agency, Gold Medallist, demanded repayment of ₩686 million KRW (~$473,000), following a DUI conviction that had derailed her career. In a message to Soo-hyun, she reportedly wrote:
“Oppa, this is Sae-ron. I received a certification letter today saying [your company] is suing me. You promised to give me time, and I’m working hard to make a comeback. I said I’d pay back bit by bit. It’s not that I won’t pay—it’s that I can’t right now. Do you really have to go as far as suing me? Please, save me… I’m begging you. Give me some time.”
Despite her appeals, no assistance came, and she tragically passed away on February 16, 2025.
The legal battle now involves both the bereaved family and Kim Soo-hyun’s legal team, with allegations ranging from underage dating to evidence manipulation. Statements, memos, and rebuttals continue to circulate publicly, creating a complex intersection of “truth disputes” and “moral disputes.” Investigative authorities and the courts are expected to play a decisive role in the coming months, as public attention remains sharply focused on the outcome.
