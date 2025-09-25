Hyeri and True Beauty's Hwang In-youp bring bittersweet love, regret, and fire in new K-Drama, To You

Hwang In-youp described the role as a chance to show fans 'a new side of himself'
Hwang In-youp and Hyeri are teaming up for what might just be your next K-drama obsession. The upcoming romantic comedy To You (literal title) comes from writer Jung Eun Bi of Goblin and Doom at Your Service fame — so yes, expectations are already sky-high.
To You follows Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In-youp), a genius filmmaker who’s living the dream after conquering the international film circuit, and Joo Yi Jae (Hyeri), a once-fearless aspiring director-turned-reporter who’s quietly nursing a pile of regrets. When Soo Bin returns to Korea, the pair is forced to revisit their unfinished film, and their unfinished love story.
Hwang In-youp described the role as a chance to show fans “a new side of himself” and teased the chemistry with Hyeri that’s about to unfold on-screen.
Hyeri’s character, meanwhile, is as complex as they come, as the summary promises, a witty, sharp reporter who can work a crowd and chase a story to the ends of the country but still feels stuck in life. You know the drill: Soo Bin’s reappearance will obviously open doors for a love story.
If you loved Reply 1988 Hyeri or True Beauty Hwang In Youp, get ready — this pairing might just deliver the most bittersweet, slow-burn romance of 2026.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox