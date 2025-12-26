HONOR Magic8 Pro raises the bar for true flagship smartphones

The HONOR Magic8 Pro blends imaging, power, and AI into one seamless device
For years, smartphone conversations have focused on cameras especially how well a device performs at night. And while the HONOR Magic8 Pro sets a new benchmark with its 200MP AI Ultra Night Telephoto, limiting the narrative to night photography undersells what this device truly represents. Its real strength is bigger, broader, and built for the creators of today.
Whether you are capturing a sunrise skyline, filming your friends at the beach, shooting products for a small business, or vlogging at night, HONOR Magic8 Pro delivers clarity, natural color, and depth across every setting because its camera system is engineered to perform with the same precision in every moment. That completeness is what elevates it from “great camera phone” to true flagship.
But focusing only on its camera overlooks what makes it a true flagship. HONOR Magic8 Pro is engineered for people who live fast, multitask often, create on the move, and rely on their device to keep up with an unpredictable day. Speed, power, endurance, and intelligence come together so effortlessly that the phone simply becomes part of the user’s rhythm.
Today’s creators like predictability. They are shooting almost constantly. From early content runs to mid-day meetings, from café edits to sunset shots, from spontaneous behind-the-scenes moments to nighttime planning, their day rarely slows, and their phone shouldn’t either.
That’s why HONOR Magic8 Pro comes with a 7100mAh HONOR silicon–carbon battery, one of the largest and most advanced batteries ever placed in a flagship smartphone. It is built for long, demanding days, delivering the kind of endurance that removes uncertainty entirely. No checking the battery percentage every hour. No adjusting habits to make it last. No worrying whether it can survive the final edit. Just steady, reliable power that carries you from morning to midnight with confidence.
And when a recharge is finally needed, 100W wired and 80W wireless HONOR SuperCharge transform minutes into meaningful hours of use. A quick top-up before heading out, or a short charge during a break, is more than enough to fuel the rest of your day.
This is power designed around real routines, dependable, effortless, and always ready for whatever comes next.
HONOR Magic8 Pro introduces a new level of AI intelligence, one that works quietly, naturally, and always in service of the user. Every feature is designed to simplify daily life without demanding effort or attention.
The AI Button acts as a personal command key, giving instant access to the tools you use most. Whether it’s opening the camera, AI Screen Suggestions, AI Settings Agent, or Google Lens, your phone responds the moment you need it.
With Magic Color, edits become effortless. One tap is all it takes to refine an image with clean, natural tones, perfect for creators who want polished results without spending time on complex editing apps.
AI Search makes finding anything on your device incredibly simple. A quick, conversational prompt is enough to locate photos, files, messages, screenshots, and more without endless scrolling.
Meanwhile, the AI Settings Agent accepts commands through text or voice. It interprets the user’s intent and responds with both on-screen text and spoken feedback. Based on the request, it either performs the action directly using a functional card or guides the user to the appropriate settings page for manual adjustment.
And with Google Gemini built in, everyday tasks like writing, planning, researching, or organizing become faster, clearer, and more intuitive. You feel the intelligence in how effortlessly everything works.
Together, these AI features remove friction from everyday phone use and make HONOR Magic8 Pro feel smoother, smarter, and more naturally integrated into the way people live and create today.
Every part of the HONOR Magic8 Pro reflects a deep understanding of how people live today. The HONOR Magic8 Pro does not rely on a single headline feature to define its value. Its real power comes from how seamlessly everything works together. Speed, endurance, intelligence, design, and an imaging system they complement each other, forming a device that elevates every part of everyday life and is ready for any moment. It’s a device built to support how people live and create today, offering consistency where it matters and excellence where it counts.
A true flagship should feel this complete, exceling across all the areas that matter, not just one.
The HONOR Magic8 Pro is available in two configurations: 12GB + 512GB in Sunrise Gold, Sky Cyan and Black colourways priced at AED3,999 and 16GB +1TB Sunrise Gold and Black colourways priced at AED4,699.
Consumers can pre-order HONOR Magic8 Pro via HONOR Online Store, Sharaf DG, EMax, Ecity, Jumbo, Virgin Megastore, Amazon, Carrefour, e&, Eros, Noon and Lulu.
