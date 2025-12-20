The couple have been dating for over 10 years now
Wedding bells are officially ringing for Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin — and their agency is just as excited as their fans.
On December 20, AM Entertainment marked the couple’s big day by sharing a stunning photo from their wedding shoot on Instagram, giving fans a rare and heartwarming glimpse of the newlyweds. Excited fans have shared the photo with many saying, 'True love prevails', and calling it a 'royal wedding'.
Alongside the photo, the agency shared a heartfelt message in English, confirming that the beloved actors are officially tying the knot. They thanked fans for the outpouring of love and support that has followed the couple throughout their journey, calling this moment the start of a “precious new chapter.”
"Today, actress Shin Min Ah and actor Kim Woo Bin are officially tying the knot.
We are deeply grateful for the warm blessings and unwavering support you’ve shown the couple as they embark on this precious new journey together.
Both actors look forward to returning your love by continuing to deliver their best performances on screen in the future."
Thank you!"
AM Entertainment also reassured fans that both Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin are eager to return that love by continuing to shine on screen with their best work yet.
Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah’s love story is one known to be built on quiet strength rather than public spectacle. The two actors began dating in 2015 after bonding over a fashion campaign, choosing to keep their relationship largely private despite their immense fame. While they rarely appeared together publicly, their relationship clearly deepened away from the spotlight.
In 2017, their relationship was tested when Woo-bin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer. As he stepped away from acting to focus on treatment and recovery, Min-ah was by his side, adjusting her schedule to support him through his darkest moments, as he later recalled.
As Woo-bin gradually returned to work, the couple continued to grow together, navigating fame with discretion and mutual respect. Nearly a decade after they first began dating, they have now tied the knot.
