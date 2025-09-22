Son Ye-jin shares photos of her son, reveals sweet perks of being married to Hyun Bin: 'He never says...'

The actress said that she hopes the baby looks like both of them
For BinJin fans, it’s always a good time to gush about their favourite celebrity couple, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin.
On the 21st, Jung Jae Hyung’s YouTube channel Fairy Jae Hyung released a video titled “But your son is so beautiful, Ye-jin… I guess genes can’t be helped?” where the actress showed him photos.
During the broadcast, Jung Jae Hyung gushed, “I heard Gong Hyo Jin often say that your baby is really beautiful. When I saw your childhood photos, you looked just like a child actor. If your baby resembles you, he must be truly beautiful.”
Son Ye-jin, never one to downplay her pride, admitted, “Honestly, the baby is really beautiful. But because people might later say his visuals are ‘not to that level,’ I’ll show you his face on my phone so you can judge objectively,” and shared the photos.
Jung Jae-hyung noted, “I usually don’t like babies that much, but he’s really beautiful,” he admitted, eyes wide.
Beaming, Son Ye-jin added, “And he’s a boy,” implying her son’s beauty rivals that of a little girl. She elaborated, “Normally people say ‘I hope the baby resembles the father’ or ‘I hope the baby resembles the mother.’ But for us, we hope he looks like both of us.”
Opening up about her own journey into motherhood, she shared, “Honestly, I didn’t really like babies either. When I heard mothers say that the greatest thing they ever did was giving birth, I would just think ‘I see,’ but I never imagined I’d feel the same way. My child is something I would never trade for anything. That love is unconditional.”
She also revealed the daily juggle of life as a working mom: “I work, I have to take care of the baby, manage the household, and since I’m a perfectionist, I have to do everything at once, which makes me really busy.”
And of course, a little love for her husband: “The best thing about my husband is that he never says ‘I wish you would do this for me’ or ‘I wish you wouldn’t do that.’” Jung Jae Hyung nodded, “He’s so kind then,” adding, “I can even see the love in your eyes as you talk about him,” praising the couple’s bond.
Fans have noticed the same reaction Shin Dong Yup had when he first saw the child, saying, “He is so handsome. Usually, it's not easy for anyone to feel and describe a baby as ‘handsome,’ but he really is handsome.”
Interest in the couple’s son isn’t slowing down. Many are already joking that he might one day become a K-pop idol, with fans imagining the day he could enter the entertainment world and steal hearts like his famous parents.
Comments online have only fueled the hype, with followers speculating on everything from his future career to whether he’ll inherit both parents’ legendary charm.
