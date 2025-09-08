Will Son Ye-jin score her first Oscar with No Other Choice? Park Chan-wook's thriller sparks buzz after Venice

Park Chan-wook’s much-anticipated film No Other Choice left this year’s Venice International Film Festival without the coveted Golden Lion, which instead went to Jim Jarmusch’s Father Mother Sister Brother. Despite the loss, Chan-wook struck a grateful tone, saying the film’s enthusiastic reception was reward enough. “The audience’s response has been better than for any film I’ve made, so it already feels like I’ve won a big award,” he told reporters after the closing ceremony.