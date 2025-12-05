The Great Flood on Netflix: Kim Da-mi reigns supreme but the film hits rough waters, say early reviews

All critics agreed on one fact: Kim Da-mi deserves all the praise
Netflix has dropped the main trailer for The Great Flood, and it’s a pulse-pounding way to close out 2025. Directed by Kim Byung-woo (The Terror Live, Omniscient Reader), the film stars Kim Da-mi and Park Hae-soo in a high-concept disaster thriller that blends claustrophobic tension with a hint of sci-fi speculation.
Premise: Flood, fear, and humanity on the edge
Set on Earth’s last day, the story unfolds in a submerged apartment building. As floodwaters rise, residents scramble to survive, and desperate choices define humanity’s last hope. Kim Da-mi plays An-na, a mother searching for her son Jae-in (Kwon Eun-seong), while Park Hae-soo’s Hee-jo will stop at nothing to save him. The trailer teases both the terrifying scale of the flood and the mysterious idea of a “new humanity.”
Cast and crew
Kim Da-mi as Gu An-na
Park Hae-soo as Son Hee-jo
Kwon Eun-seong as Jae-in
Kang Bin as Mi-jung
Jeon Yu-na as Lee Ji-soo
Eun Su as Pregnant Woman
Screenplay is by Kim Byung-woo and Han Ji-su, with cinematography by Kim Tae-soo. Production ran from July 2022 to January 2023 under Hwansang Studios, and Netflix confirmed it as a global release.
After its world premiere at the 30th Busan International Film Festival on September 18, 2025, The Great Flood will be available for streaming worldwide on Netflix from December 19, 2025.
Early reviews praise its nerve-jangling opening and tension-filled sequences, though some note that the ambitious sci-fi twist may feel slightly over-the-top. Screen Anarchy calls it “clever and claustrophobic,” while the South China Morning Post points out it’s “drowning in ambition but narratively adrift.” Korea Times praised Kim Da-mi, but noted she couldn't 'save' the puzzling film
If you enjoy genre-bending thrillers with high stakes, rising waters, and pulse-pounding suspense, The Great Flood is worth the dive.
