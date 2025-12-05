The Great Flood on Netflix: Kim Da-mi reigns supreme but the film hits rough waters, say early reviews

Set on Earth’s last day, the story unfolds in a submerged apartment building. As floodwaters rise, residents scramble to survive, and desperate choices define humanity’s last hope. Kim Da-mi plays An-na, a mother searching for her son Jae-in (Kwon Eun-seong), while Park Hae-soo’s Hee-jo will stop at nothing to save him. The trailer teases both the terrifying scale of the flood and the mysterious idea of a “new humanity.”