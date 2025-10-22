GOLD/FOREX
Woman loses $350,000 in romance scam to ‘fake’ Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae

The police are now investigating the case, though the scammer still messages

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
The scammer dialed up the romance, calling Ms. A 'honey' and “darling,” before introducing an accomplice posing as a business executive.
AFP

Move over, Netflix plot twists—real life can be just as wild. A woman in her 50s, Ms. A, recently found herself caught in a romance scam involving none other than… an impersonator of Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae. And yes, it cost her a500 million KRW (about $350,000).

According to JTBC (October 21 KST), Ms. A first met the 'actor' on social media. He claimed he wanted to 'communicate with fans,' charming her with AI-generated selfies from “the airport” and a forged ID card, insisting he was filming Squid Game 3.

The scammer dialed up the romance, calling Ms. A 'honey' and “darling,” before introducing an accomplice posing as a business executive. This “executive” promised a private meeting with Lee Jung Jae—for a mere 6 million KRW. Over six months, the duo continued spinning lies and racking up payments, eventually netting half a million USD.

“I truly believed he was the real Lee Jung Jae. Looking back, I feel so foolish,” Ms. A admitted.

Miryang Police in Gyeongnam Province are investigating, with suspicions pointing toward a Cambodian crime network. Even as the probe unfolded, the scammer kept messaging, pleading, “Please trust me.”

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Up Next

