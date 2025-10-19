GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
BollyWood

South Korean and Bollywood icons unite: Shah Rukh Khan snaps with Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun in Riyadh

Shah Rukh Khan and Squid Game stars create buzz at Joy Forum 2025 in Saudi Arabia

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Shah Rukh Khan shares a rare moment with Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun.
Shah Rukh Khan shares a rare moment with Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun.
Instagram

Dubai: South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae, best known for his role as Seong Gi-hun in Netflix’s Squid Game, surprised fans by sharing a selfie with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, calling the moment an “honour.”

The photo, taken during the Joy Forum 2025, saw Lee dressed casually in a hoodie, while SRK sported his signature all-black look. Sharing the image, Lee wrote: “Honoured to be with a respected icon Mr. @iamsrk.”

Squid Game stars join global celebration

The Joy Forum, part of Riyadh Season, brought together entertainment icons from around the world.

Lee Jung-jae and fellow Squid Game star Lee Byung-hun posed with SRK, creating some of the event’s most talked-about moments.

Byung-hun shared a carousel of photos featuring Shah Rukh Khan, basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, YouTuber MrBeast, and other international stars.

In one striking shot, SRK and Byung-hun smiled together in matching black outfits, with Byung-hun captioning: “Pleasure to be with all these talented people.”

Fans across Asia and beyond celebrated the unexpected cultural crossover between Korean and Indian entertainment, with social media buzzing over SRK’s enduring global appeal.

Bollywood Khans share rare stage moment

The event also featured a historic joint appearance by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, reflecting on their careers, friendships, and fan connections. Shah Rukh, who turns 60 on November 2, praised his peers:
“I look up to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan… they are aspirational and inspirational.”

The trio shared laughs and anecdotes about their origins and bond with fans, teasing the possibility of future collaborations.

Historic crossover delights fans

The selfies and interactions at Joy Forum 2025 highlight a rare cultural crossover between Korean and Indian cinema, offering fans a memorable glimpse of global icons sharing the stage. With SRK’s charm and the presence of Squid Game stars, the event underscored the power of entertainment to connect audiences across borders.

Lee Jung-jae recently concluded his role in Squid Game 3, marking the finale of the hit survival series. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is filming King, directed by Siddharth Anand, starring Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and his daughter Suhana Khan.

To celebrate SRK’s 60th birthday, PVR Inox Limited will host a two-week film festival from October 31, screening seven of his most celebrated films across 75 cinemas in more than 30 Indian cities.

Related Topics:
bollywoodottBollywood iconsshah rukh khan

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) and his son Aryan Khan in August

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan drop 'secret Insta reel'

2m read
Bobby Deol who plays a petty and influential Indian superstar in The Ba***ds of Bollywood (2025)

B***ds Of Bollywood stars Bobby Deol, Raghav spill all

6m read
Aryan Khan, director of The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Ba**ds of Bollywood review: Aryan Khan’s debut rocks

4m read
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) and his son Aryan Khan arrive to attend the preview of his son's directorial debut, Netflix's series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, in Mumbai on August 20, 2025.

How Shah Rukh Khan convinced Rohatgi for Aryan’s case

2m read