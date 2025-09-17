Lee Min-ho and Jung Il-woo: The story of the 2006 car crash — memory loss, friendship, and the path to stardom

It was a period of profound reflection and emotional upheaval for both
At just 20, Lee Min-ho and Jung II-woo's lives changed in an instant. Once, in an appearance on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, the actor revisited a harrowing chapter from his past—a devastating car accident that left him hospitalised for nearly a year.
The accident occurred in 2006 while Min-ho was traveling to Gangwon Province with close friend and fellow actor Jung Il-woo. Their vehicle collided with a drunk driver who had crossed the centre line, resulting in a catastrophic crash. Min-ho suffered a broken thighbone and torn cartilage, while Jung endured injuries severe enough to reveal a brain aneurysm. Tragically, everyone in the other vehicle lost their lives.
“The accident made major news in Gangwon Province because it was fatal,” Min-ho recalled. “I spent almost a year confined to the hospital, unable to do anything but lie down.”
It was a period of profound reflection and emotional upheaval for the young actor. “I had just become an adult, full of dreams and ambitions. Suddenly, everything came to a halt. All I could do was think,” he said. “I went through denial, anger, depression, and eventually acceptance.”
While Jung Il-woo recovered more quickly and began rising to fame through the sitcom High Kick!, Min-ho faced the slow, painstaking process of regaining his strength and mobility. He admits the journey came with complicated emotions.
“I hated myself for feeling that way,” he confessed. “I wanted to cheer for him and celebrate his success wholeheartedly, but part of me felt impatient. I wanted to be recognised and make my mark in society, too.”
Nevertheless, he rose to fame in 2009 with the blockbuster hit Boys Over Flowers, where his portrayal of the charismatic Gu Jun-pyo made him a household name across Asia. This breakout role cemented his status as a leading actor and launched a wave of international popularity that continues to this day. Following this, he starred in a string of highly successful dramas, including City Hunter(2011), where he showcased his action chops, and The Heirs (2013), which became a massive hit domestically and internationally, further solidifying his reputation as a versatile leading man.
In 2016, he returned with Legend of the Blue Sea, starring alongside Jun Ji-hyun, a fantasy romance that earned record ratings and reinforced his status as a top-tier actor. His later projects, like The King: Eternal Monarch (2020), expanded his global fanbase, particularly through streaming platforms, proving his enduring appeal in the Hallyu wave.
Beyond acting, he also emerged as global ambassador for brands, a philanthropic figure, and continues to maintain immense popularity across Asia and worldwide.
Today, both actors stand as testaments to their strength. Jung Il-woo, who later was diagnosed with an aneurysm continues to navigate partial memory loss from the accident—a constant reminder of that fateful day, notes that he remembers things, such as people's faces, but not necessarily where they met, and therefore uses photographs to help him remember remains a celebrated figure in the industry. As he mentioned, his phone is filled with over 700 photos. And the two stars, still remain as close as they always were.
Lee Min-ho, meanwhile, turned his recovery into motivation, has risen to international stardom with many successes.
