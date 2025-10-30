GOLD/FOREX
Han Ji-min harassed and threatened; woman to face court: 'I will sabotage...'

Woman faces court for threats and defamation, escalating online harassment case

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Han Ji-min is a popular South Korean star.
A woman in her 30s has been formally referred to court for repeatedly targeting actress Han Ji-min with malicious online posts.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, Criminal Division 5, led by Kim Ji Young, indicted the woman, identified only as Lee, without detention on October 20 on charges of intimidation and defamation, according to the Chosun Ilbo on October 29.

Lee allegedly posted 19 harmful messages on her social media last September and October. Some of the posts reportedly read, 'I will sabotage Han Ji Min's movie' and 'Shut your mouth', and she tagged both the actress and several of her acquaintances in the messages.

The harassment came after news broke of Han Ji Min’s romantic relationship with Jannabi vocalist Cho Jung Hoon around August of last year.

BH Entertainment, Han Ji Min’s agency, filed a police complaint in November, with the actress participating as a complainant. The Gangnam Police Station investigated and forwarded the case to the prosecution with a recommendation for indictment in March.

After further investigation over the past seven months, the prosecution has now referred Lee to court. The date for her first trial has not yet been announced.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
